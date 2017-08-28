Box Score 7/28: Cooperstown here we come
Good morning and welcome to the YB Box Score, what we're reading while reminiscing about all the good times we've had watching the 2017 Hall of Fame class. (Well, except for one of you.)
Happy birthday today to Zach Parise, Manu Ginobili, Garth Snow, Bruce Wilkerson and Bill Bradley. On this date in 1994, the MLBPA set August 12 as the strike date for their walkout.
Daily brain workout
Name the oldest player on the every NFL team from the 2016season in our 'Old Tom Brady is still the Ol' Tom Brady' quiz.
YB ICYMI
- It's been such a wild summer it's easy to lose track of all the news, so here are the 10 craziest NFL offseason stories to catch up on.
- Sure we're nearing the playoffs, but this week's BIG3 Week 6 preview asks, should we begin the MVP discussion as we head to Dallas?
- This week's heat check is on as we check in with the Three Up, Three Down: Adrian Beltre is a national treasure (and down, poor Kershaw again).
- NFL impact players on new teams in 2017.
- Active MLB players who are bound to be Hall of Famers.
Around the league
- The Michael Oher situation highlights the ever-growing fear of NFL head injuries. [Bleacher Report]
- Why old-school 'super-scout' GMs are an endangered species in the NFL: the release of Dave Gettleman and John Dorsey follow a trend, for better or worse. [CBS Sports]
- U.S. women’s lacrosse advances on to semifinals at World Games. [Excelle Sports]
- Do you want to see Pudge play Connect Four? Of course you do. [Deadspin]
Now that's a stat
The @Yankees are 15-0 this season when Brett Gardner homers. pic.twitter.com/Ygf66HDipb— MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) July 28, 2017
Have a good weekend everyone. Trade deadline is Monday, so rest up.
