Box Score 7/28: Cooperstown here we come

By Sarah Sprague  |  Last updated 7/28/17

Can you point us to the way of the Hall of Fame, Mr. Rodriguez? Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Getty Images

Good morning and welcome to the YB Box Score, what we're reading while reminiscing about all the good times we've had watching the 2017 Hall of Fame class. (Well, except for one of you.) 

Happy birthday today to Zach Parise, Manu Ginobili, Garth Snow, Bruce Wilkerson and Bill Bradley. On this date in 1994, the MLBPA set August 12 as the strike date for their walkout.

Daily brain workout 

Name the oldest player on the every NFL team from the 2016season in our 'Old Tom Brady is still the Ol' Tom Brady' quiz

YB ICYMI 

  • It's been such a wild summer it's easy to lose track of all the news, so here are the 10 craziest NFL offseason stories to catch up on. 
  • Sure we're nearing the playoffs, but this week's BIG3 Week 6 preview asks, should we begin the MVP discussion as we head to Dallas?
  • This week's heat check is on as we check in with the Three Up, Three Down: Adrian Beltre is a national treasure (and down, poor Kershaw again)
  • NFL impact players on new teams in 2017.
  • Active MLB players who are bound to be Hall of Famers.

Around the league

Now that's a stat

Have a good weekend everyone. Trade deadline is Monday, so rest up.



30 SLIDES
The most memorable moments from the class of 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees
PLAYERS: Zach PariseManu GinobiliGarth SnowTom BradyAdrian Beltre
TEAMS: Minnesota WildSan Antonio SpursNew England PatriotsTexas Rangers
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
