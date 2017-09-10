Lewerke proving he can be Michigan Stateâ€™s next great quarterback

The coaching staff gave him an opportunity to silence any doubters on the opening play of the 2017 season. Lewerke dropped back and had a wide open Felton Davis III streaking past the Bowling Green secondary for what was a sure touchdown. But he underthrew Davis III, and the pass fell incomplete.

It would be easy for a young quarterback to let something like that ruin the rest of the game. But Lewerke is different. He moved past that throw and put on a clinic the rest of the game, finishing with 250 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Lewerke put on an encore performance against Western Michigan yesterday, accumulating 161 yards through the air, 81 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns. His day was highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown run that put the Spartans up 7-0 late in the first quarter.

“He’s shown the ability to do that, and I think probably the surprising thing is when he got out into the open there that he was able to maintain his distance away from the DB’s that try and track him down,” Spartan offensive coordinator Dave Warner said. “He showing speed right there which is great, so I think that adds a little bit of added dimension when he’s able to do those things.”

The ability to scramble and run the read option has allowed Lewerke to succeed early in the season, but pocket presence is something that he’s worked tirelessly to improve. Last season, Lewerke would take off and run because he felt the pocket collapsing, but sometimes the pocket was still there and he had time to throw. This led to him making a lot of throws on the run, which is tough to do for any quarterback.

This season, however, he’s stayed in the pocket much more, and the coaches have designed more quarterback runs to allow him to get out in open space. This improved pocket presence has allowed him to pick on opposing secondaries and force defenses to respect his arm, which has opened up the running game.

“I felt pretty good. The nerves weren’t as big as they were last week. I don’t think I had as many scramble yards this week as I did last time, so it was more just designed run type of stuff was when I did it. I think I made the right reads downfield, and I was accurate throwing the ball,” Lewerke said after the Western Michigan game.

In terms of legacy, Lewerke’s ability to run the ball takes him to the next level. He hasn’t reached the level of Cook or Cousins in terms of passing ability, but he’s far beyond many MSU greats in terms of running ability at the quarterback position.

Through two games this season, Lewerke has thrown for 411 yards. In their first season as full-time starters, Cousins threw for 2,680 yards and Cook threw for 2,755. Lewerke is on pace for 2,671.5 yards this season, which ranks very well with two of the best quarterbacks to ever step foot in Spartan Stadium.

In terms of rushing ability, Lewerke could become one of the best rushing quarterback to play at MSU. We haven’t seen a quarterback take off and run like Lewerke since Stanton. Stanton’s best season running the ball came in 2004, where he rushed for 687 yards. Lewerke has already rushed for 150 yards which is just under a quarter of the way to Stanton’s best rushing season as a Spartan.

“Like I’ve been saying all along, he’s probably the most athletic quarterback we’ve had, going on 11 years here and he showed it today. I think that’s the biggest threat as a quarterback is having legs like that,” Warner said after the Bowling Green game.

Is Lewerke the next big thing at MSU? No one can know for sure. However, he has all the tools to be great, and his proven ability to run and pass could take him to elite status in the near future.