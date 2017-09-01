Sports & Politics Intersect: Dan Gilbert takes his ball and goes home

"[It's] something the public doesn't always like to hear about because they like to sit on a Sunday and watch their football games. But I'm here to tell you that the result is a lot of very sick men." - Liz Nicholson Sullivan, wife of Gerry Sullivan, former NFL offensive linesman who suffers from CTE.

Football season is here – college games started already and the NFL kicks off next week – and with it comes the very serious and necessary conversations about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease undeniably linked to the sport.

Among those bringing the topic to the forefront is Ed Cunningham, an ESPN/ABC college football color commentator who announced that he was quitting after more than 20 years in the booth because of what playing football does to the athletes.

"In its current state, there are some real dangers: broken limbs, wear and tear," Cunningham told The New York Times. "But the real crux of this is that I just don't think the game is safe for the brain. To me, it's unacceptable."

Cunningham isn't the only one shining a light on the CTE issue. As part of its upcoming NFL issue, ESPN The Magazine is running a pretty devastating feature written by Mark Fainaru-Wada and Simon Baumgart that talks to the family members of former NFL players currently dealing with the effects of CTE.

"He can't go to the bathroom by himself, he can't go bathe himself, can't use a toothbrush by himself anymore, can't feed himself," Lorraine Dixon said of her husband Rickey Dixon. Dixon spent six years as a defensive back in the NFL and was recently diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS).

But rather than addressing the issue head on, the NFL appears to be more interested in controlling the narrative. The five-year partnership between the league and the National Institute of Health acrimoniously ended on Thursday with half of the $30 million the NFL pledged for research left unused (the NFL had a say in how the money got spent). In its place, the NFL announced last year that it was launching "Play Smart, Play Safe," an initiative with an additional $100 million pledge to "drive progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of head injuries, enhance medical protocols and further improve the way the game is taught and played." On paper, "Play Smart, Play Safe" looks like a positive step forward. In reality, however, the main focus of the initiative is to spend upwards of $60 million of that money on making a better helmet. As per research, "Play Smart, Play Safe" has yielded one study that looked at jockeys suffering from concussions related to riding horses. And the people running that study? An Australian researcher and British doctor who have repeatedly downplayed the relationship between CTE and football.

- Fidel Martinez