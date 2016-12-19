AFC exec: UCLA’s Josh Rosen ‘a mess off the field’

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Jesse Reed  |  Last updated 5/4/17

Oct 8, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports

That UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen has all the raw physical talent to succeed at the next level is a question that’s not up for debate. But based on a simple comment made by an AFC executive, it appears NFL teams are concerned about Rosen’s off-the-field personality.

“He’s the one I know the best — he’s got size, athletic tools, velocity,” the executive told Albert Breer of The MMQB. “He’s just a mess off the field and he’s coming off the injury. He needs to grow up, but the talent is off the charts.”

This is something that will be heavily scrutinized in the next 11-plus months leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rosen is brash. This is known.

He is a guy who had no issue showing off his displeasure with Donald Trump with a hat worn on the golf course last year.

He’s also a kid that put a hot tub in his freshman dorm room and isn’t shy about saying whatever it is that’s on his mind — controversial or not. In a feature for Bleacher Report last year, he shocked people by saying, “The whole CTE thing is completely overblown.”

Though, it’s worth pointing out he had a viable reason for saying that, at least in his own mind.

“The NFL should be more worried about pensions than CTE,” Rosen says. “In the NFL, when you have guys run into each other head-on, full speed, s–t is going to happen. But at least they’re getting paid millions of dollars. In college, they’ve been running head-to-head into each other for what, an education? You see the irony? That’s what you’re supposed to be using your head for, an education.

“If you have CTE by the time you’re 60, but you’re a millionaire up to that point, awesome. But if you’re medically retired from football because of concussions in college and never saw a cent of anything, and all you got was a scholarship, and you’re supposed to be academically sound but you have headaches the rest of your life that affect your work, that’s f– up.”

It’s going to be fascinating to see what emerges as the NFL looks into Rosen’s life in a major way this next year.

He’s about to enter his junior season at UCLA and is no doubt going to come out of school to declare for the draft, barring another injury like the one he suffered last year. He’s fully healthy and is back to practice after suffering a nerve injury to his throwing shoulder.

If he does stay healthy, then there is a real chance Rosen could be one of the first players taken off the board when the draft begins next April.

If, that is, teams are comfortable with who he is off the field. And at this point, it seems that’s in no way a given.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: UCLA Bruins
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
25 SLIDES
Way-too-early look at Heisman favorites in 2017
QUIZ: Name every QB drafted from a Pac-12 school to make the NFL Pro Bowl
Updated December 19, 2016  |  Total tries: 1394  |  Average Score: 7.6 out of 32  (24%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

College Football's Pac-12 conference has produced 32 quarterbacks to be selected for the NFL Pro Bowl.

How many of them can you name?

Clue: Number of Pro Bowl Selections-Draft Year

Score:
0/32
Time:
8:00
9 - 1949 Oregon
Norm Van Brocklin
9 - 1983 Stanford
John Elway
6 - 1973 Oregon
Dan Fouts
6 - 1989 UCLA
Troy Aikman
5 - 2005 California
Aaron Rodgers
4 - 1993 Wash St.
Drew Bledsoe
3 - 1993 Washington
Mark Brunell
3 - 2003 USC
Carson Palmer
3 - 2012 Stanford
Andrew Luck
2 - 1944 UCLA
Bob Waterfield
2 - 1957 Stanford
John Brodie
2 - 1975 California
Steve Bartkowski
2 - 1986 Wash St.
Mark Rypien
2 - 1988 Washington
Chris Chandler
1 - 1942 Stanford
Frankie Albert
1 - 1945 USC
Jim Hardy
1 - 1959 California
Joe Kapp
1 - 1961 UCLA
Billy Kilmer
1 - 1963 USC
Bill Nelsen
1 - 1964 Oregon
Bob Berry
1 - 1974 Stanford
Mike Boryla
1 - 1974 Arizona St.
Danny White
1 - 1975 USC
Pat Haden
1 - 1984 UCLA
Jay Schroeder
1 - 1985 UCLA
Steve Bono
1 - 1987 Oregon
Chris Miller
1 - 1995 Colorado
Kordell Stewart
1 - 1997 Arizona St.
Jake Plummer
1 - 2005 Oregon St.
Derek Anderson
1 - 2005 USC
Matt Cassel
1 - 2005 Utah
Alex Smith
1 - 2012 Arizona
Nick Foles
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Mike Budenholzer no longer Hawks president; Wes Wilcox reassigned

Bucs’ Doug Martin okay after someone ran a stop sign and crashed into him

Twitter roasts Lonzo Ball’s overpriced Big Baller Brand shoes

USC secures approval for $270 million LA Coliseum renovation project

Rick Smith: Deshaun Watson ‘will compete’ for starting job

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Who’s been the least valuable player of the 2017 NHL Playoffs?

Broncos revoke season tickets of fan who missed games due to family issues

Stephen Curry: Ankle injury ‘nothing concerning at all’

Haloti Ngata has neurologist’s approval to play this season

Spurs confirm Tony Parker is out for rest of playoffs

Report: Yoenis Cespedes facing ‘extended’ absence, ‘a long shot’ to return in May

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Hoops league no one asked for but everyone is excited about' quiz

Yes, teams are jealous of the Patriots. But the Patriots deserved scrutiny

Box Score 5/4: LeBron continues to make history

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: LeBron James orders at last call

The 'Aaron Judge is a mountain of a man' quiz

Omen or fluke? Early issues linger for would-be contenders

The Mulligan: Why no one gets an April do-over

Stadium chefs changing the game for hungry sports fans

Box Score 5/3: It's grim in Western Conference semis

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Western Conference first round

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Eastern Conference first round

MORE STORIES >>
Bruins News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Hoops league no one asked for but everyone is excited about' quiz

Yes, teams are jealous of the Patriots. But the Patriots deserved scrutiny

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: LeBron James orders at last call

Omen or fluke? Early issues linger for would-be contenders

The Mulligan: Why no one gets an April do-over

Stadium chefs changing the game for hungry sports fans

The 'Aaron Judge is a mountain of a man' quiz

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Western Conference first round

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Eastern Conference first round

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)