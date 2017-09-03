Report: Deondre Francois out for season with knee injury

The Florida State Seminoles will be without quarterback Deondre Francois for the foreseeable future after he was diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon.
Breaking: #FSU QB Deondre Francois suffers season-ending knee injury https://t.co/H7TkgtMKCX
— Wayne McGahee III (@WayneMcGaheeIII) September 3, 2017
Francois could have surgery on the knee as early as Tuesday, per the report.
When Francois went down late in the fourth quarter against Alabama, we feared the worst because of how his knee got bent up and twisted.
This is a very serious injury. It’s the same type of injury that NFL free agent Victor Cruz suffered during his tenure with the New York Giants, which ultimately was the beginning of the end. However, another NFL star — Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham — recovered well and is back to making big plays.
For Francois, this is hopefully just a setback. He is one of the toughest quarterbacks in college football, not to mention one of the most talented. Before exiting Saturday’s game against Alabama he had been hit numerous times yet continued to hang tough, finishing with 210 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
|
|
Seminoles News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.