USC secures approval for $270 million LA Coliseum renovation project

Originally posted on Sportsnaut  |  By Rachel Wold  |  Last updated 5/4/17

The famed coliseum may undergo a significant renovation in hopes of securing Los Angeles' 2024 Olympic bid. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Southern California just received approval from the Coliseum Commission to move forth with a major $270 million renovation project.

The venue is the home of the USC Trojans and is temporarily housing the Los Angeles Rams through 2018.

Furthermore, this approval to proceed with the upgrades will aid in Los Angeles’ bid to host the 2024 Olympics.

The next step in the process is to submit the plans before the Los Angeles City Council. Considering this project will be 100 percent financed by USC with no impact to taxpayers, it is anticipated the Council will approve the proposal, according to la24.org.

The project would then begin in the fall of 2017 with the anticipated completion date of August of 2019, per the report.

It is reported that the renovation project will preserve the Coliseum’s “peristyle” facade. At the same time, the Coliseum would receive upgrades that make it a “cutting edge” facility. The proposal includes wider seats with more leg room, lounges, press boxes, suites and major digital and technology upgrades.

Looking ahead to the Olympics, part of the plan is to install a temporary deck for athletes to warm up, should they win the bid.

The Coliseum’s Chief of Operating Officer, Dan Stimmier had this to say about the $270 million project.

“Overall, people love the Coliseum because of the history of it. I think if you can keep the history and bring up the experience you have on a gameday, everyone will benefit. The Coliseum has an amazing history and now will have the facilities to match that.”

According to this report, construction is said to be scheduled without impacting the stadium’s home games.

This article first appeared on Sportsnaut and was syndicated with permission.

TEAMS: USC Trojans
QUIZ: Name the players from the USC Trojans that are members of the NFL Hall of Fame
Posted December 26, 2016  |  Total tries: 612  |  Average Score: 5.1 out of 12  (42%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

Twelve players from the University of Southern California Trojans are members of the NFL Hall of Fame. Can you name them all?

Clue: Position/Years active in NFL

Score:
0/12
Time:
3:00
RB 1982-97
Marcus Allen
E 1927-36
Morris "Red" Badgro
HB 1952-64
Frank Gifford
DB 1981-94
Ronnie Lott
OL 1983-01
Bruce Matthews
OT 1960-71
Ron Mix
T 1980-92
Anthony Muñoz
LB 1990-09
Junior Seau
RB 1969-79
O.J. Simpson
WR 1974-82
Lynn Swann
S 1960-71
Willie Wood
T 1968-82
Ron Yary
