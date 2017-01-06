10 best pitching staffs in MLB

If you want to win the World Series, you almost definitely need a strong pitching staff. A good rotation can keep teams in the game even if their offense flounders, and a strong bullpen can close out leads and give teams the chance to come back if they’re trailing.
With that in mind, here is a list of the ten best overall pitching staffs in Major League Baseball.
10. Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays are a middling offensive team, but they’re hovering around .500 thanks in large part to a very strong start to the season by their pitching staff. They have the third-best ERA in the American League and four starters with ERAs under 4.
Jake Odorizzi has been a surprise leader of the staff with a 3.14 ERA, and Matt Andriese has impressed with five wins and a 3.24 ERA. Chris Archer has predictably rebounded from a down 2016, and perhaps most importantly, Alex Cobb has come back from Tommy John surgery to give the Rays a valuable lift.
The bullpen has also been strong. Closer Alex Colome looks to be the real deal, while Chase Whitley has been a big surprise with a 1.64 ERA in 22 innings. There is no standout superstar on this staff, but a collection of solid arms have combined to make a good pitching staff thus far.
9. Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona’s good start to the season is an even bigger surprise when you take into account the fact that Shelby Miller has been lost for the season, Patrick Corbin hasn’t pitched well, and the bullpen has had its share of struggles. In spite of all this, the Diamondbacks sit second in the National League in ERA despite low expectations and home games in hitter-friendly Chase Field.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Zack Greinke, one of last season’s biggest disappointments, has reverted back to form, with a 3.24 ERA, 10.5 strikeouts per nine, and a minuscule 14 walks in 72.1 innings to his credit. The real improvement has come from those behind him.
Robbie Ray has a 3.45 ERA, offseason acquisition and former top prospect Taijuan Walker is at 3.46, and Zack Godley, whose ERA was over 6 in 2016, has a 1.99 ERA in five starts. It’s unlikely to last, but there may be some legitimacy to the performances of the others, which could make Arizona a threat to overachieve this season.
8. St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright actually has the worst ERA of the five regular Cardinal starters, which just goes to show the surprise contributions and returns to form from some guys that St. Louis probably wasn’t expecting it from. Carlos Martinez continues to look like the real deal, striking out nearly ten batters per nine. The real pleasant surprises have been in Mike Leake, whose 2.24 ERA leads the team, and Lance Lynn, who has returned with a 2.93 ERA after Tommy John surgery cost him all of 2016.
Korean import Seung-hwan Oh has assumed the closer’s role, posting a solid 3 ERA. The former closer, Trevor Rosenthal, seems to be enjoying being out of the spotlight, as he’s put together a 31-to-6 strikeouts-to-walks ratio in 18.1 innings. It’s all good enough to have the Cardinals third in the NL in ERA — and all this is without Wainwright pitching anywhere near his best.
7. New York Yankees
Aaron Judge and the Yankee bats have received most of the publicity, but the New York pitching staff has been key to their 29-19 record. They, too, have put up good numbers despite the struggles of ace pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, whose ERA is close to 6.
Michael Pineda, who has long had the nasty fastball-slider combination to progress further, seems to have done so, with a 3.32 ERA, 66 strikeouts in 59.2 innings, and just 12 walks. Luis Severino has also impressed, with a 3.11 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 innings.
The Yankee bullpen was expected to be good, and even if Aroldis Chapman hasn’t quite been at his best, he’s putting up the high strikeout numbers that one would expect of him. Dellin Betances has put a messy arbitration spat behind him to give up just one earned run in his first 17.1 innings pitched. Adam Warren has stepped up to be a valuable third arm in the bullpen as well.
Don’t overlook this staff’s contribution to the Yankees’ hot start.
6. Houston Astros
Dallas Keuchel’s return to form has been a huge boon for the Astros. He looks like a Cy Young winner again, with a 1.81 ERA in his first ten starts. Fellow starter Lance McCullers has followed his lead, with a 2.48 ERA thus far. The two together have gone 14-1 to start the season.
What has really made the Astros staff elite has been their ability to shorten games.
Relievers Will Harris and Michael Feliz have been extremely reliable when called upon, and closer Ken Giles has shaken off a shaky 2016 to become a reliable option at the back end of the Houston bullpen. The real key, however, is Chris Devenski, who has evolved into a full-blown relief ace. He’s thrown 29 innings in just 17 appearances, is striking out 14.6 batters per nine, and is generally called upon as a fireman when manager A.J. Hinch needs it.
The Kansas City Royals won a World Series using a similar formula.
5. Washington Nationals
It’s easy to talk about what a disaster the Nationals bullpen has been at times, and yes, it has been. Despite those issues, they’re 33-19 and cruising in the National League. A big part of that is one of baseball’s best rotations.
The Nationals have a top four that can stack up against anyone. Tanner Roark is the worst of the foursome with a 3.86 ERA, while the other three would be at the top of any team’s rotation. Gio Gonzalez has an ERA of 2.90. Stephen Strasburg continues to put up excellent numbers with a 2.94 ERA. The best of the bunch is Max Scherzer, whose 2.56 ERA isn’t as impressive as his 100 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. If Koda Glover can solve their closer riddle — which it looks like he might — this Nationals team will remain very hard to beat, because they have an outstanding rotation.
4. Boston Red Sox
It stands to reason that we haven’t even seen the best of the Red Sox yet. That is despite Chris Sale pitching at an incredibly high level, with already over 100 strikeouts on the season at just 78 innings pitched. Eduardo Rodriguez, long a highly-touted pitching prospect, has taken a major step forward and has comfortably been the team’s second best starter, posting a 2.77 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 55.1 innings. Reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello has solid underlying numbers but has been homer-prone. If he can correct that, he should return to a high level, and we haven’t even seen much of David Price yet.
Joe Kelly has been excellent out of the bullpen, but it’s Craig Kimbrel who has really returned to stardom, with an ERA under 1 and hardly any hits allowed this season.
Right-handed batters are 0-for-45 against Kimbrel this season. That is just ridiculous.
— Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) June 1, 2017
Boston’s placement on this list may seem high, but they have so much room to grow and a fairly high ceiling. If Porcello rights the ship and Price returns from injury to pitch like he’s capable of, watch out.
3. Chicago Cubs
Some in Chicago may be panicking about the Cubs’ slow start, but manager Joe Maddon isn’t one of them, and for good reason.
Chicago still has the fifth-best ERA in the National League, and that’s in spite of underperformance from some of their star hurlers — underperformance that should turn around as the season goes on.
Jake Arrieta, for instance, is still putting up the peripheral numbers that would indicate ace-quality production, but he’s been homer-prone and that has taken his ERA to 4.60. John Lackey has had the exact same problem. Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks have been fairly productive, and Wade Davis has not disappointed at the back end of the bullpen, with Carl Edwards, Koji Uehara, and Pedro Strop looking capable of getting him the ball.
The Cubs definitely have underwhelmed early in the season, but the pitching staff still has the talent to be among the best in the game.
2. Cleveland Indians
Yes, Cleveland’s ERA is only good for sixth-best in the American League, and yet they come in at No. 2 on this list. The amount of players in the rotation not performing up to their usual standard is, frankly, amazing.
Only Carlos Carrasco, whose ERA is 2.89, has looked like himself so far. Corey Kluber hasn’t, with an ERA around 5. Danny Salazar’s ERA is sitting at 5.50 and he may well be ticketed for the bullpen with Mike Clevinger pitching well. Trevor Bauer had been downright awful until his recent 14-strikeout game. None of them should be as bad as they have been, and one has to wonder if the back issues that currently have Kluber on the disabled list may have hindered him early in the season.
Nobody can say the bullpen has disappointed, though. Andrew Miller has given up one run in 26 innings. Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw both have ERAs under 3. Boone Logan has been a valuable lefty specialist. This team can shorten games with the best of them. If their rotation gets right, they should have the best staff in the American League.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
The best ERA in baseball by some margin belongs to the Dodgers, who are loaded with depth. Clayton Kershaw has been his usual dominant self, off to a 7-2 start, but the depth in the rotation has been pivotal amid some injuries.
Alex Wood has a 1.69 ERA and has been nothing short of incredible, striking out batters at a higher rate than even Kershaw. Brandon McCarthy has brought some much-needed stability with a 3.28 ERA, and all this success has come with Julio Urias on the DL and Hyun-Jin Ryu and Kenta Maeda still searching for their best form.
The bullpen has been incredible, though. Kenley Jansen has a 1.42 ERA, and his setup man, Pedro Baez, is at 1.21, giving the Dodgers a lights-out combination in the back of their bullpen. Even the middle relievers have been remarkable, with Josh Fields posting a sub-1 ERA, while Luis Avilan, Chris Hatcher, and Ross Stripling have all been able to eat innings solidly. All of it combines for the best pitching staff in baseball right now.
