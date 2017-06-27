Boston Red Sox Rumors: Sonny Gray

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Jeremy Cullen  |  Last updated 6/27/17

Over the last couple of days, reports have come out that the Boston Red Sox are one of the teams interested in Sonny Gray, a starting pitcher for the Oakland Athletics. It is not the first time that Gray has had trade talks revolving him in his time in Oakland and not the first time the Red Sox have been interested in him. Even though the Red Sox just signed Doug Fister from the Los Angeles Angels, you can never have too many starting pitchers especially with Steven Wright out for the season and Eduardo Rodriguez currently on the disabled list. It will be interesting to see what the Red Sox are willing to give up to get Gray or if they wait until the trade deadline day and decide they are happy with what they currently have.

The top of the Red Sox pitching rotation is arugably one of the best in the league if not the best when they are all on their game. Chris Sale, their ace, is having a great season this year and is one of the favorites to win the American League Cy Young Award if he can keep up the pace he is on until the end of the season. Rick Porcello, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is having a difficult start but after having a pretty good start last time out hopefully he can build on that performance. David Price the third starter, is also not having a great season up to this point but everyone knows what he is capable of when he is pitching at his best. The final two spots are held by Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez who are both having pretty good seasons up to this point. The addition of Sonny Gray would be nice because it would add depth to the pitching rotation in case of injuries or if John Farrell wants to rest a guy he could have that added depth. Another option would be to put one of them in the bullpen which could be beneficial or trade someone they have to get something else, maybe a third basemen. The most likely option is not signing Gray but it doesn’t hurt to see what it would cost.

Gray is having a decent season on a not very good team in the Athletics. Everyone knows what he is capable of and that is what each team is looking for when they sign him. In 2015, Gray went 14-7 with a 2.73 era and finished third in Cy Young voting. This season he is 3-3 with a 4.45 era. He averages about six innings per start which is something each manager would take out of their starter. Gray is only 27 years old with three years of team control left which is a reason why so many teams are interested in Gray. Despite struggling last season and not being great this year, what he was able to do in his first three years of his career is very intriguing with the possibility of a new scenery might bring back these numbers on a new team.

It is possible that the Red Sox would not deal for Gray but there is no doubt that adding him would help the team with a hope of a deep playoff run. Gray is a good pitcher and would help at the back end of the rotation and add depth which is very important to all MLB teams. It will be interesting to see what they do with Gray but it doesn’t hurt to ask what the Athletics asking price is.

