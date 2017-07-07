Carlos Correa upset with Toronto closer over final out celebration

May 21, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) sits in the dugout during the game against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park.

Carlos Correa is not happy with Robert Osuna over the way the Blue Jays closer handled the final out of Thursday’s game.

Osuna got Correa to ground out to end Toronto’s 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros and took his sweet time walking the ball over to first.