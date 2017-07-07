Carlos Correa upset with Toronto closer over final out celebration

Carlos Correa is not happy with Robert Osuna over the way the Blue Jays closer handled the final out of Thursday’s game.
Osuna got Correa to ground out to end Toronto’s 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros and took his sweet time walking the ball over to first.
Osuna continues to impress!! He makes it look easy as he walks over the last out to get his 22nd save & the W. #OsunaMatata @RobertoOsuna1 pic.twitter.com/PvF7vrcIt5
— Lorraine McMillanG (@bluejaylover49) July 7, 2017
He also mixed in a celebratory dab:
When you get 3 ups & 3 downs in 3 days, a little dab'll do ya!! 22year old Osuna gets save #2️⃣2️⃣ & the W for the Blue Jays! #OsunaMatata pic.twitter.com/mwb03FxQbU
— Lorraine McMillanG (@bluejaylover49) July 7, 2017
The way Osuna celebrated did not sit well with Correa, who expressed some anger after the game.
Carlos Correa called out Roberto Osuna for showing him up on final out: "Next time I face him, he better not give up a homer."
— Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) July 7, 2017
As far as “celebrations” go, this is tame. Osuna didn’t do much here. It’s not as if he pulled out a mock bow and arrow. Maybe Correa is just looking for a reason to be motivated.
TEAMS: Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays
|
|
Blue Jays News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?) Ad Choices