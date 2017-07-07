Carlos Correa upset with Toronto closer over final out celebration

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 7/7/17

May 21, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) sits in the dugout during the game against the Cleveland Indians at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa is not happy with Robert Osuna over the way the Blue Jays closer handled the final out of Thursday’s game.

Osuna got Correa to ground out to end Toronto’s 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros and took his sweet time walking the ball over to first.

He also mixed in a celebratory dab:

The way Osuna celebrated did not sit well with Correa, who expressed some anger after the game.

As far as “celebrations” go, this is tame. Osuna didn’t do much here. It’s not as if he pulled out a mock bow and arrow. Maybe Correa is just looking for a reason to be motivated.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Carlos CorreaRoberto Osuna
TEAMS: Houston AstrosToronto Blue Jays
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Rudy Gay agrees to two-year deal with Spurs

Chris Bosh clears waivers, becomes free agent

Kris Bryant loses Final Vote, Cubs set wrong kind of All Star Game history

Ryan Braun says Brewers think they are ‘for real’

Ringside seats for Mayweather-McGregor fight selling for nearly $100,000

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Outfielder Jon Jay throws scoreless inning for Cubs, uses 46-mph pitch

Former NFL player De’von Hall accused of killing his mother

Ichiro becomes MLB's all-time foreign born hit king

Cavaliers among teams interested in buyout candidate Jamal Crawford

WATCH: Yankees' Didi Gregorius giving out free subway rides in NYC

Report: Braves open to trading ace Julio Teheran

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Carry on my Hayward son' quiz

The Mulligan: The rest of Tiger Woods' career

BIG3 Week 3: Oklahoma, where the threes go sweeping down the plain

Four 2017 developments that could have the NFL trending downward

Box Score 7/6: Time to get your last-second votes in

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Babe goes out with a bang' quiz

It's win now time for perpetually overinvested Red Sox

BIG3 Referee Hotline Bling: Kwame Brown can't mute Michael Jordan

Most important NBA free agent signings ever

Who won Wimbledon the year you were born?

Box Score 7/5: Hayward's holiday blastoff

MORE STORIES >>
Blue Jays News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'Carry on my Hayward son' quiz

The Mulligan: The rest of Tiger Woods' career

BIG3 Week 3: Oklahoma, where the threes go sweeping down the plain

Four 2017 developments that could have the NFL trending downward

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

It's win now time for perpetually overinvested Red Sox

BIG3 Referee Hotline Bling: Kwame Brown can't mute Michael Jordan

The 'Babe goes out with a bang' quiz

The 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!' quiz

The 'Nice work if you can get it' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?) Ad Choices