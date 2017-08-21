Chicago Cubs: Impact of Jon Lester’s Injury

In the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester left the game, having given up seven runs in the second inning, with what was later determined to be a lat strain.

The gut reaction for fans was to panic when they heard the news about Lester. The team’s ace, who carried them through the postseason, would be heading to the DL, at a time when the Cubs need him most, as the team is currently in a dogfight to the finish for the National League Central division title. And while the loss of Lester will certainly be felt in the upcoming weeks, this injury still does not warrant panic.

While Lester was the ace in 2016 and early on in the season, he has struggled lately, with an ERA of 4.37 on the season. Since the All-Star break, Jake Arrieta has arguably been the team’s best starting pitcher, giving up no more than two runs in each of his last seven starts, and decreasing his ERA from 4.67 before the All-Star break to 3.63 after his most recent start Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Thus, the Cubs may not even be losing their most valuable starter at this point in time.

The Cubs are also prepared for the Lester injury in that they already have a left-handed starter ready to fill his place in Mike Montgomery. While not excellent during his time filling in for Kyle Hendricks during his DL stint, Montgomery showed improvement in his final few starts before returning to the bullpen. The fact that the Cubs do not need to trade for a starting pitcher or bring one up from the minors lessens the blow of Lester’s injury. Montgomery is likely to be a permanent part of the rotation in 2018 as John Lackey enters free agency, so getting him some extra work as a starter will be beneficial to next year’s Cubs.

Of course, the Cubs will likely need Lester back for the postseason in order to be competitive and have a chance to become repeat World Series champions. But according to the team and their president, Theo Epstein, Lester should not miss more than one or two starts, meaning that he will probably return to the team by September. If the Cubs offense can continue to be productive and the starting pitching can continue to be strong, one or two Montgomery starts should not hurt them.

A knee-jerk reaction to the Lester injury for some fans may have been to think of Justin Verlander once again. The Cubs were reported to have been involved in trade talks with the Detroit Tigers regarding Verlander prior to the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31. Verlander has cleared waivers and could now be traded until August 31. While Detroit engaged in talks with the Houston Astros regarding Verlander recently, those talks are reportedly dead. The Cubs would likely have the money to take on Verlander’s large contract, but would this be the right thing to do now? The answer is probably no. While Verlander sounds like an attractive option for a possible postseason run, he would be costly, and the Cubs have already expended nearly all of their top prospects in trades so far this season. A better option would be to simply wait out Lester’s injury, which the Cubs should be able to survive, and acquire a new starting pitcher in the upcoming offseason.