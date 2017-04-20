Umpire C.B. Bucknor blows another call



Sep 25, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Umpire CB Bucknor (54) reacts to getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist (not pictured) during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

C.B. Bucknor must be trying to give us the belief that we can become MLB umpires. Because I have to imagine you or I would be way more competent at the job than this guy. After almost ruining the end of the Nationals-Braves game Tuesday night, Bucknor came back for night two of his “Incredibly Incompetent Tour” of the major leagues. While working third base on Wednesday night, Bucknor again bailed out the Braves with a bad call as he ruled a one-hopper hit by Bryce Harper toward Emilio Bonifacio as an out.

CB Bucknor just said Bonifacio caught this ball. pic.twitter.com/95esmpQU3B — Steve Benko (@SteveBenko) April 20, 2017

Yes, that was ruled an out. A one-hopper that fell and bounced a couple feet before landing in Bonifacio’s glove was ruled an out. Forget about the zoomed in replay angle everyone; in SunTrust Park other than the person who made the call thought that was an out. It was so bad that Bucknor’s call on a play that occurred in left field had to be overruled by the first base umpire. That’s when you know you made a bad call. I have sympathy for officials because they’re human and make mistakes but even I can’t defend someone making two horrific calls in consecutive nights. I mean seriously, if I was as incompetent at my job as C.B. Bucknor is with his, I would hope my bosses would have the decency to fire me. Or at the very least, let me know that I suck at my job and need to improve or else I’ll be fired. Unsurprisingly, Bucknor was slayed in social media for the bad call.

CB Bucknor's commute to SunTrust park was shown on the local news earlier pic.twitter.com/UQDtzDJvMd — Pepito (@BravesGasm) April 20, 2017

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS CB BUCKNOR LOOKING AT??!!!!?????? — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) April 20, 2017

CB Bucknor is actually getting paid to be a MLB umpire. Let that simmer. #Braves — The Duck Sports (@UGOsports) April 20, 2017

I mean is CB Bucknor doing this on purpose he has to be. I mean you can't b that bad lol — Flaherty (@FKFlaherty) April 20, 2017

The CB Bucknor Experience pic.twitter.com/PuyT6Id13w — Josh (@_jmc21) April 20, 2017

CB Bucknor says this is clearly an apple.. #Nats pic.twitter.com/t2p2KSAN67 — Rob Shrum (@RobShrum) April 20, 2017

@brody_marino We ought to just put CB Bucknor, Laz Diaz, Joe West, and Angel Hernandez on one crew to consolidate most of MLB's umpire problems. — Geoffrey Nauert (@gknauert) April 20, 2017

CB Bucknor is awful. Just missed a ball bounce into a glove not more than 20 yards directly in front of him. Signaled Out. Was overruled. — Joey Kittens (@JoeyKittens) April 20, 2017