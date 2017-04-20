Umpire C.B. Bucknor blows another call

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By Phillip Bupp  |  Last updated 4/20/17

Sep 25, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Umpire CB Bucknor (54) reacts to getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist (not pictured) during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.  Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

C.B. Bucknor must be trying to give us the belief that we can become MLB umpires. Because I have to imagine you or I would be way more competent at the job than this guy.

After almost ruining the end of the Nationals-Braves game Tuesday night, Bucknor came back for night two of his “Incredibly Incompetent Tour” of the major leagues.

While working third base on Wednesday night, Bucknor again bailed out the Braves with a bad call as he ruled a one-hopper hit by Bryce Harper toward Emilio Bonifacio as an out.

Yes, that was ruled an out. A one-hopper that fell and bounced a couple feet before landing in Bonifacio’s glove was ruled an out. Forget about the zoomed in replay angle everyone; in SunTrust Park other than the person who made the call thought that was an out. It was so bad that Bucknor’s call on a play that occurred in left field had to be overruled by the first base umpire. That’s when you know you made a bad call.

I have sympathy for officials because they’re human and make mistakes but even I can’t defend someone making two horrific calls in consecutive nights. I mean seriously, if I was as incompetent at my job as C.B. Bucknor is with his, I would hope my bosses would have the decency to fire me. Or at the very least, let me know that I suck at my job and need to improve or else I’ll be fired.

Unsurprisingly, Bucknor was slayed in social media for the bad call.

I’m afraid to imagine what Bucknor could possibly come up with for a third edition. Hopefully when Braves and Nationals players talk about the game and talk about Bucknor’s abilities as an umpire, Major League Baseball takes it easy when it comes to any fines for criticizing officials. Because for what happened over the past two nights, they’re completely justified.

This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Bryce HarperEmilio Bonifacio
TEAMS: Washington NationalsAtlanta Braves
