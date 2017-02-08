David Price irritated during Red Sox’s walk-off celebration for weird reason (VIDEO)

David Price may enjoy drinking water, but he sure as heck doesn’t want to be doused in it.

We learned that on Tuesday night, when the Red Sox defeated the Indians in the most dramatic fashion possible.

After closer Craig Kimbrel blew a lead in the top of the ninth inning, Christian Vazquez got him off the hook and hit a three-run, walk-off dinger to lift the Sox to victory.

The team gathered at the plate and celebrated the epic win, and everything was going great until Price got splashed with water by a teammate. He clearly did not like it, judging by his reaction.