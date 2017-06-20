Dodgers hoping Adrian Gonzalez will return before All-Star break

By Darryn Albert  |  Last updated 6/20/17

May 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.  Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are apparently optimistic that their former All-Star first baseman will return to the lineup within a month’s time.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Monday that injured slugger Adrian Gonzalez recently received an epidural injection and that he hopes Gonzalez will be back before the All-Star break, per Andy McCullough of the LA Times.

Gonzalez, 35, landed on the disabled list last week with a herniated disk in his back. He had an elbow injury earlier this season that also required a DL stint.

For Gonzalez, who is batting .255/.304/.339 with one home run and 23 RBIs in 49 appearances in 2017, it’s not nearly as interesting as the last time he injured his back, but this is proving to be much more troublesome.

