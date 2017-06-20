Dodgers hoping Adrian Gonzalez will return before All-Star break

May 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.

May 26, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are apparently optimistic that their former All-Star first baseman will return to the lineup within a month’s time.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Monday that injured slugger Adrian Gonzalez recently received an epidural injection and that he hopes Gonzalez will be back before the All-Star break, per Andy McCullough of the LA Times.