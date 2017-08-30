San Francisco Giants reportedly interested in Justin Upton

The Detroit Tigers have given consideration to cleaning house, and the San Francisco Giants have interest in one of their players.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says the Giants are interested in Justin Upton, whom the Tigers are considering trading.
Sources: #SFGiants interested in Justin Upton, but opt-out after this season a major hurdle as #Tigers consider trading him this week. @MLB
— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 30, 2017
As Morosi says, the issue is that Upton has an opt-out clause he could exercise after the season. Upton signed a six-year, $132.75 million deal with the Tigers prior to last season. The former No. 1 pick is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, as he has 28 home runs and a .913 OPS this season.
If Upton were to opt out of his contract after this season, it would be with the confidence that his new deal would be for more money than the $88 million he is owed through 2021.
The Giants are out of the playoff race and have no use for a rental, so they would only want to acquire Upton if they have a reassurance the outfielder will not opt out of his current deal.
TEAMS: Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants, took a storied franchise from New York and continued it's history of excellence in the state of California. With San Francisco being such a great city, it is obvious that many players stay. Can you name the players at each position with the most games played for the Giants?
Clue: Position-Games Played/Years active
Note: Includes games played in New York and San Francisco. A "*" denotes non-consecutive years.
0/9
3:00
|
|
MLB News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.