San Francisco Giants reportedly interested in Justin Upton

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 8/30/17

The Detroit Tigers are considering trading left fielder Justin Upton, and San Francisco might be interested. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers have given consideration to cleaning house, and the San Francisco Giants have interest in one of their players.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says the Giants are interested in Justin Upton, whom the Tigers are considering trading.

As Morosi says, the issue is that Upton has an opt-out clause he could exercise after the season. Upton signed a six-year, $132.75 million deal with the Tigers prior to last season. The former No. 1 pick is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, as he has 28 home runs and a .913 OPS this season.

If Upton were to opt out of his contract after this season, it would be with the confidence that his new deal would be for more money than the $88 million he is owed through 2021.

The Giants are out of the playoff race and have no use for a rental, so they would only want to acquire Upton if they have a reassurance the outfielder will not opt out of his current deal.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Justin Upton
TEAMS: Detroit TigersSan Francisco Giants
QUIZ: Name the players with the most career games in each position with the San Francisco Giants
Updated November 1, 2016  |  Total tries: 696  |  Average Score: 4.5 out of 9  (50%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The San Francisco Giants, took a storied franchise from New York and continued it's history of excellence in the state of California. With San Francisco being such a great city, it is obvious that many players stay. Can you name the players at each position with the most games played for the Giants?

Clue: Position-Games Played/Years active

Note: Includes games played in New York and San Francisco. A "*" denotes non-consecutive years.

 

Score:
0/9
Time:
3:00
C 902 1947-1957
Wes Westrum
1B 1775* 1959-1980
Willie McCovey
2B 1590* 1907-1920
Larry Doyle
SS 1324 1922-1936
Travis Jackson
3B 1126 1958-1970
Jim Davenport
LF 1885 1993-2007
Barry Bonds
CF 2737 1951-1972
Willie Mays
RF 2161 1926-1947
Mel Ott
SP 551 1900-1916
Christy Mathewson
