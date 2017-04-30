WATCH: Gibbons wants MLB to take a look at Archer throwing behind Bautista

Originally posted on SportsNetCanada  |  Last updated 4/30/17

May 31, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons (left) shakes hands with third baseman Juan Francisco after the Jays 12-2 win over Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

John Gibbons explains why he thinks league officials should look into Chris Archer throwing behind Jose Bautista.

PLAYERS: John GibbonsChris ArcherJose Bautista
TEAMS: Toronto Blue JaysTampa Bay Rays
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Clippers set new low bar for NBA playoff futility

Rendon becomes 13th player with 10 RBI in single game

LaVar Ball says he had no role in firing of sons' HS coach

Manziel not planning bachelor party, focused on NFL comeback

Bills owner struggles to answer question about competency

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Olynk cracks funny joke about Thomas' missing tooth

NFL exec: Bears GM Ryan Pace 'just got fired with this draft'

John Elway consulted Jim Kelly before drafting nephew Chad

McCloughan a possible candidate for Bills' GM vacancy?

Rockies-Diamondbacks game included a broken-bat homer and the longest homer of 2017

Report: Texans wouldn’t take Jay Cutler’s calls

MORE STORIES >>

Getaway Day: The Nationals may be a bonafide powerhouse

NBA playoffs: Rivalries to rematches, stories to follow in the second round

The 'Beast Mode as a parting gift' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: Don't sleep on the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Our favorite undrafted players of all time

Everything you need for the 2017 NFL Draft

Kicking it: Orlando surges while the Galaxy struggles

Three Up, Three Down: Madison Bumgarner gets grounded

Box Score 4/28: NFL Draft gets younger every year

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'NFL Draft Day is finally upon us' quiz

Most memorable 'NFL Draft weekend drama' stories

MORE STORIES >>
MLB News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Rendon becomes 13th player with 10 RBI in single game

Getaway Day: Nats may be a bonafide powerhouse

NBA playoffs: Rivalries to rematches, stories to follow in the second round

Best of Yardbarker: Don't sleep on the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 'Beast Mode as a parting gift' quiz

Everything you need for the 2017 NFL Draft

Our favorite undrafted players of all time

Kicking it: Orlando surges while the Galaxy struggles

Three Up, Three Down: Madison Bumgarner gets grounded

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)