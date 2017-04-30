WATCH: Gibbons wants MLB to take a look at Archer throwing behind Bautista

Originally posted on SportsNetCanada | Last updated 4/30/17
May 31, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons (left) shakes hands with third baseman Juan Francisco after the Jays 12-2 win over Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
John Gibbons explains why he thinks league officials should look into Chris Archer throwing behind Jose Bautista.
PLAYERS: John Gibbons, Chris Archer, Jose Bautista
TEAMS: Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays
TEAMS: Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
MLB News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)