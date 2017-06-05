WATCH: Late-Inning Comeback Spoiled by Joe Mauer as Sox Drop First Game of the Series, 4-3

Originally posted on YouTube | Last updated 5/6/17
The offense continued to struggle until the ninth inning, but was overshadowed by Joe Mauer preventing the game from going into extra innings with a two-out, ninth inning solo home run.
PLAYERS: Joe Mauer
TEAMS: Minnesota Twins
TEAMS: Minnesota Twins
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
Twins News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)