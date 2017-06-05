WATCH: Late-Inning Comeback Spoiled by Joe Mauer as Sox Drop First Game of the Series, 4-3

Originally posted on YouTube  |  Last updated 5/6/17

The offense continued to struggle until the ninth inning, but was overshadowed by Joe Mauer preventing the game from going into extra innings with a two-out, ninth inning solo home run.

PLAYERS: Joe Mauer
TEAMS: Minnesota Twins
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Report: Harvey didn't show up to ballpark, cited migraine

Josh McCown: Jets aren't in rebuilding mode

Draymond Green not sure why he gets booed in Utah

Happy birthday to the coolest: Willie Mays

David Price could be nearing rehab assignment

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Kyle Lowry ‘doubtful’ to play Game 4 after making ankle worse on Friday

Even Kelly Oubre thinks he deserves his Game 4 suspension

LeBron James explains why he is a right-handed shooter

A-Rod reportedly passed up chance to bid against Derek Jeter for the Marlins

Fireflies President: Tim Tebow generating ‘frenzy’ similar to Michael Jordan

Chris Sale reportedly avoids suspension for throwing behind Manny Machado

MORE STORIES >>

Best of Yardbarker: Can James Harden lead the Rockets to the Conference Finals?

The 'Meet the one-eyed horse everyone will be rooting for on Saturday' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Chris Sale doing (bad) Chris Sale things

Sixteen NHL goalies that carried their teams to the Stanley Cup Final

Box Score 5/5: For over 100 years, perfection endures

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Hoops league no one asked for but everyone is excited about' quiz

Yes, teams are jealous of the Patriots. But the Patriots deserved scrutiny

Analyzing the BIG3 draft rosters: Who can win the championship?

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: LeBron James orders at last call

The 'Aaron Judge is a mountain of a man' quiz

Omen or fluke? Early issues linger for would-be contenders

MORE STORIES >>
Twins News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Best of Yardbarker: Can James Harden lead the Rockets to the Conference Finals?

The 'Meet the one-eyed horse everyone will be rooting for on Saturday' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Chris Sale doing (bad) Chris Sale things

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Hoops league no one asked for but everyone is excited about' quiz

Yes, teams are jealous of the Patriots. But the Patriots deserved scrutiny

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: LeBron James orders at last call

Omen or fluke? Early issues linger for would-be contenders

The Mulligan: Why no one gets an April do-over

Stadium chefs changing the game for hungry sports fans

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)