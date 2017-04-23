Logan Morrison curses out umpire CB Bucknor mid at-bat

The hits just keep on coming for umpire CB Bucknor.

Bucknor was working home plate during the Tampa Bay Rays-Houston Astros game on Saturday and got loudly cursed out by Rays first baseman Logan Morrison in the sixth inning for a questionable high strike call.

In the video, which can be seen here, Morrison can be heard cursing after a pitch that was up and in was called for a strike to make it 0-2. Morrison then drops about three F-bombs, says "you got to be kidding me," and tells Bucknor "that's [bleeping] bad." Morrison was able to battle back and work a walk in the at-bat.