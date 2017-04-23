Logan Morrison curses out umpire CB Bucknor mid at-bat

By Darryn Albert | Last updated 4/23/17
The hits just keep on coming for umpire CB Bucknor.
Bucknor was working home plate during the Tampa Bay Rays-Houston Astros game on Saturday and got loudly cursed out by Rays first baseman Logan Morrison in the sixth inning for a questionable high strike call.
In the video, which can be seen here, Morrison can be heard cursing after a pitch that was up and in was called for a strike to make it 0-2. Morrison then drops about three F-bombs, says "you got to be kidding me," and tells Bucknor "that's [bleeping] bad." Morrison was able to battle back and work a walk in the at-bat.
It has certainly been a week to forget for Bucknor, who caused an uproar with an awful call behind the dish of the Atlanta Braves-Washington Nationals game on Tuesday (video here) before moving to third base when the two teams met again on Wednesday and blowing another call, this time in the outfield (see here). Bucknor is widely regarded as one of the worst umpires in the game, and he simply can’t stop adding to his infamy.
TEAMS: Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Washington Nationals
