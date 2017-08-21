Matt Bush, Joey Gallo in concussion protocol following collision

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 8/21/17

Aug 20, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush (51) makes the catch in front of third baseman Joey Gallo (13) moments before colliding with each other, both players left the game against the Chicago White Sox after the play at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Bush and Joey Gallo are in concussion protocol after colliding with each other during Sunday’s game against the White Sox.

Bush was pitching to Chicago’s Nicky Delmonico during the 8th inning of Texas’ 3-2 loss to and got the first baseman to pop up to shallow third. The Rangers were playing a shift for Delmonico, meaning Gallo was near shortstop to start the play. Knowing his defense was in a shift, Bush raced over to catch the popup and collided with Gallo.

Gallo was bloodied and Bush bruised from the collision. The two are in concussion protocol and will not travel with the team to Anaheim for the upcoming four-game series.

Gallo is batting .205 this season but has 35 homers. Bush has a 3.04 ERA in 47.1 innings.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Matt BushJoey Gallo
TEAMS: Texas Rangers
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
25 SLIDES
25 MLB players who will dominate the news cycle this year
QUIZ: Name the players who had 30 home runs seasons with the Texas Rangers
Updated January 2, 2017  |  Total tries: 1523  |  Average Score: 23.2 out of 46  (51%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

A player on the Texas Rangers has hit 30 or more home runs in a season 46 times. How many of these power hitters can you name?

Clue: Number of home runs - year

Note: Includes some players from the Washington Senators as they are statistically grouped in with the Texas Rangers franchise.

 

Score:
0/46
Time:
7:00
57 - 2002
Alex Rodriguez
52 - 2001
Alex Rodriguez
48 - 1969
Frank Howard
47 - 2003
Alex Rodriguez
47 - 2001
Rafael Palmeiro
47 - 1999
Rafael Palmeiro
47 - 1996
Juan Gonzalez
46 - 1993
Juan Gonzalez
45 - 1998
Juan Gonzalez
44 - 1970
Frank Howard
44 - 1968
Frank Howard
43 - 2012
Josh Hamilton
43 - 2005
Mark Teixeira
43 - 2002
Rafael Palmeiro
43 - 1992
Juan Gonzalez
42 - 1997
Juan Gonzalez
39 - 2000
Rafael Palmeiro
39 - 1999
Juan Gonzalez
38 - 2004
Mark Teixeira
38 - 2003
Rafael Palmeiro
38 - 1996
Dean Palmer
37 - 1993
Rafael Palmeiro
36 - 2012
Adrian Beltre
36 - 2005
Alfonso Soriano
36 - 1967
Frank Howard
35 - 1999
Ivan Rodriguez
33 - 2016
Rougned Odor
33 - 2009
Nelson Cruz
33 - 2006
Mark Teixeira
33 - 1993
Dean Palmer
32 - 2016
Adrian Beltre
32 - 2011
Ian Kinsler
32 - 2011
Adrian Beltre
32 - 2010
Josh Hamilton
32 - 2008
Josh Hamilton
32 - 2004
Hank Blalock
32 - 1995
Mickey Tettleton
32 - 1987
Larry Parrish
31 - 2009
Ian Kinsler
31 - 1994
Jose Canseco
30 - 2013
Adrian Beltre
30 - 2011
Mike Napoli
30 - 1987
Ruben Sierra
30 - 1986
Pete Incaviglia
30 - 1973
Jeff Burroughs
30 - 1969
Mike Epstein
