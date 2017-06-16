Miguel Cabrera will not sit out despite myriad of injuries

By Grey Papke  |  Last updated 6/16/17

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is dealing with a whole host of injuries, but isn’t going to let that keep him off the field.

Cabrera admitted Thursday that he is coping with back, oblique, and groin strains, and picked up a hip flexor problem during Thursday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite all that, he managed a walkoff opposite field home run, his first since May 20.

Despite all that, the Tigers are not getting him off the field.

“No, no, no,” Cabrera said, via ESPN. “I played with a broken foot. If I’m able to go out there and do my job, I’m going to do it.”

Cabrera has not looked himself for much of the season, hitting .280 with just six home runs and the lowest slugging percentage of his career. So many injuries would explain that. With an aging team and another star quite possibly in his final season with the Tigers, though, there’s a lot at stake — this might be the group’s last shot at contention together, and at 31-34, the Tigers will have to show more ahead of the trade deadline if they want to stay together.

