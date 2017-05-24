Philadelphia Phillies: Prospect Watch

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Brett Maddry  |  Last updated 5/24/17

As we’re now a quarter of the way through with the MLB season, it’s a good time to check into Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading to see how the Philadelphia Phillies prospects are performing with their seasons. While the Phillies have been playing atrocious baseball and have lost their last eight series in a row, it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to shake up the roster and perhaps add a player from the minors. Here, we’ll look at how some of the top performing and top ranked prospects are faring in 2017.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B (AAA)

While Rhys Hoskins was only a fifth round pick and not a heralded prospect, he’s tearing up the Triple-A pitching so far this season with his power. After blasting 38 homers in Double-A last year, he’s continued to launch baseballs to the bleachers with 12 home runs already this season. Owning a .315 batting average and a .404 on base percentage, a continued pace could see him secure a spot on the team next season. Unfortunately for Hoskins, Tommy Joseph‘s red hot month of May could prevent a call up in the near future.

Scott Kingery, 2B (AA)

After starting the season for the Phillies Double-A affiliate, Scott Kingery is almost guaranteed to receive the bump to Triple-A and play at Lehigh Valley. Kingry, who hasn’t been known for his power throughout his minor league career, has hit 14 home runs already to go along with his .289 batting average which includes 11 hits in his last seven games. Unfortunately, with Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis both having strong seasons the middle infield is solidified and it’s unlikely we see Kingery this year.

Roman Quinn, OF (AAA)

A second round pick in 2011, Roman Quinn‘s best baseball skill is his speed. His minor leagues resume includes 167 stolen bases in 397 games, fully showing Quinn is a force on the basepaths. Although he has an average bat which sits at a .269 batting average and .339 on base percentage this season, if Quinn can get on base he could send a jolt through the struggling Phillies lineup if he’s called up.

Ben Lively, SP (AAA)

While Nick Pivetta has been the best pitcher for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, Pivetta has already had a trial run for the Phillies this season and Ben Lively has been just as good. Pitching in eight games this season, Lively has allowed one earned run or less in five of the outings and owns a .95 WHIP on the year. If we see another injury to the starting pitching staff, don’t be surprised if Lively gets a chance to start.

J.P. Crawford, SS (AAA)

There’s no way to dance around it; J.P. Crawford‘s bat is clearly struggling to develop. After raising eyebrows with a mere .244 batting average at Triple-A last season, Crawford has had an atrocious start to the 2017 season collecting a .191 batting average in his first 39 games. After being such a heralded prospect, it’s certainly reasonable for fans to start to worry about Crawford’s performance. Even with an impressive glove that is MLB ready, Crawford must make adjustments to his swing to receive MLB playing time.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

