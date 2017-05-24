Philadelphia Phillies: Prospect Watch

As we’re now a quarter of the way through with the MLB season, it’s a good time to check into Triple-A Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading to see how the Philadelphia Phillies prospects are performing with their seasons. While the Phillies have been playing atrocious baseball and have lost their last eight series in a row, it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to shake up the roster and perhaps add a player from the minors. Here, we’ll look at how some of the top performing and top ranked prospects are faring in 2017.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B (AAA)

While Rhys Hoskins was only a fifth round pick and not a heralded prospect, he’s tearing up the Triple-A pitching so far this season with his power. After blasting 38 homers in Double-A last year, he’s continued to launch baseballs to the bleachers with 12 home runs already this season. Owning a .315 batting average and a .404 on base percentage, a continued pace could see him secure a spot on the team next season. Unfortunately for Hoskins, Tommy Joseph‘s red hot month of May could prevent a call up in the near future.

Scott Kingery, 2B (AA)

After starting the season for the Phillies Double-A affiliate, Scott Kingery is almost guaranteed to receive the bump to Triple-A and play at Lehigh Valley. Kingry, who hasn’t been known for his power throughout his minor league career, has hit 14 home runs already to go along with his .289 batting average which includes 11 hits in his last seven games. Unfortunately, with Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis both having strong seasons the middle infield is solidified and it’s unlikely we see Kingery this year.

Roman Quinn, OF (AAA)