QUIZ: Name the 20 pitchers in Dodgers franchise history to have thrown a no-hitter
There have been 20 pitchers responsible for throwing 25 no-hitters in Dodgers franchise history. How many can you name?
The year(s) of the pitcher's no-hitter is listed as the clue.
Score:
0/20
0/20
Time:
5:00
5:00
1884
1886, 1888
1891
1906
1908
1925
1940
1946
1948
1952, 1965
1956
1962, 1963, 1964, 1965
1970
1980
1990
1992
1995
1996
2014
2014
MORE FROM YARDBARKER
|
|
Dodgers News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
Follow us on Twitter
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.