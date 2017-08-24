QUIZ: Name the 20 pitchers in Dodgers franchise history to have thrown a no-hitter

There have been 20 pitchers responsible for throwing 25 no-hitters in Dodgers franchise history. How many can you name?

The year(s) of the pitcher's no-hitter is listed as the clue.

1884
Sam Kimber
1886, 1888
Adonis Terry
1891
Tom Lovett
1906
Mel Eason
1908
Nap Rucker
1925
Dazzy Vance
1940
Tex Carleton
1946
Ed Head
1948
Rex Barney
1952, 1965
Carl Erskine
1956
Sal Maglie
1962, 1963, 1964, 1965
Sandy Koufax
1970
Bill Singer
1980
Jerry Reuss
1990
Fernando Valenzuela
1992
Kevin Gross
1995
Ramon Martinez
1996
Hideo Nomo
2014
Josh Beckett
2014
Clayton Kershaw
