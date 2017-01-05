Rangers using tweet from Astros’ Alex Bregman as motivation

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 5/1/17

Apr 17, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park.  Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros began a four-game series on Monday, and Texas had a little extra motivation entering the games.

According to the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, a tweet from Houston third baseman Alex Bregman that was sent on Sunday is being used by his opponents as bulletin board material.

Here’s a look at the tweet:

The Rangers interpreted that tweet as an acronym to say “beat the s— out of the Rangers.”

Grant says the Rangers printed out a blown-up version of the tweet and had it on a bulletin board in the clubhouse and on card tables around the clubhouse.

Bregman is batting .250 to start the season for the Astros. His team entered the series leading the AL West with a 16-9 record, five games ahead of the Rangers.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Alex Bregman
TEAMS: Texas RangersHouston Astros
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Manny Machado rips Red Sox after being thrown at again

Adam Jones gets standing ovation from Red Sox fans

Aaron Judge accidentally destroys TV in Yankees’ outfield during BP

Isaiah Thomas had oral surgery after getting tooth knocked out

Recently fired former Bills and Sabres GM’s seen hanging out at a bar

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Jamaal Charles agrees to one-year deal with Broncos

Olympian takes John Ross up on 40-yard challenge

Raiders drop $77 million for land to build new Las Vegas venue on

Cavs asked Kevin Garnett to come out of retirement in March

Athletics announce that prospect Casey Thomas has died

Wade Phillips calls out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over pay

MORE STORIES >>

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Western Conference first round

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Eastern Conference first round

The 'It's time to start officially fearing the Beard' quiz

Familiar RBs who finished their careers in unfamiliar places

Box Score 5/2: Waiting for the Spurs to show up for the second round

Analyzing the BIG3 draft rosters: Who can win the championship?

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The '...and nothing but The Truth' quiz

My big day at the BIG3 draft

Undrafted free agents who could catch on in the NFL

NBA Weekend Awards: The Larry Legend Cake & The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy winners

Getaway Day: The Nationals may be a bonafide powerhouse

MORE STORIES >>
MLB News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Western Conference first round

Where did it all go wrong? A post-mortem for the Eastern Conference first round

The 'It's time to start officially fearing the Beard' quiz

Familiar RBs who finished their careers in unfamiliar places

Analyzing the BIG3 draft rosters: Who can win the championship?

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

My big day at the BIG3 draft

Undrafted free agents who could catch on in the NFL

The '...and nothing but The Truth' quiz

NBA Weekend Awards: The Larry Legend Cake & The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy winners

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)