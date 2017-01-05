Rangers using tweet from Astros’ Alex Bregman as motivation

Apr 17, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park.

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros began a four-game series on Monday, and Texas had a little extra motivation entering the games.

According to the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, a tweet from Houston third baseman Alex Bregman that was sent on Sunday is being used by his opponents as bulletin board material.

Here’s a look at the tweet: