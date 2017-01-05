Rangers using tweet from Astros’ Alex Bregman as motivation

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros began a four-game series on Monday, and Texas had a little extra motivation entering the games.
According to the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, a tweet from Houston third baseman Alex Bregman that was sent on Sunday is being used by his opponents as bulletin board material.
Here’s a look at the tweet:
Opperation #BTSOOTR
— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) April 30, 2017
The Rangers interpreted that tweet as an acronym to say “beat the s— out of the Rangers.”
Grant says the Rangers printed out a blown-up version of the tweet and had it on a bulletin board in the clubhouse and on card tables around the clubhouse.
Bregman is batting .250 to start the season for the Astros. His team entered the series leading the AL West with a 16-9 record, five games ahead of the Rangers.
TEAMS: Texas Rangers, Houston Astros
