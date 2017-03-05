Red Sox cracking down on bad language from fans

The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a step towards cracking down on fan misbehavior at games.

The Sox said in a statement Wednesday that a fan who was reported to have used a racial slur against another fan during Tuesday’s game against the Orioles is “no longer welcome at Fenway Park.”

“During Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Orioles game, it was reported to Red Sox security that a racial slur was used in a comment from one fan to another fan. The offending individual was promptly ejected from the ballpark, and has since been notified they are no longer welcome at Fenway Park,” the Red Sox said in the statement.

“The Red Sox organization will not tolerate the use of racial slurs at Fenway Park, and we have apologized to those affected. There is no place for racial epithets at Fenway Park, in baseball, or in our society. The Red Sox have turned the matter over to the Boston Police Department, who will further investigate with their civil rights unit and determine whether it merits further action.”

The actions by the Red Sox appear to be a step in the direction of fixing a problem that came up this week following the mistreatment of Adam Jones. The Orioles outfielder complained that he was called the N-word during Monday’s game and had a bag of peanuts thrown at him. He is looking for MLB to take some serious action against fan misbehavior.

