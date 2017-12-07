Report: Astros continue to have interest in Jacob deGrom

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, expect rumors and speculation to ramp up significantly. And it looks like one of the best teams in baseball is looking to make a big splash before the July 31 deadline.

The Houston Astros (60-29) own the second-best record in baseball (tops in the AL by a wide margin) and have essentially punched their ticket to the postseason, barring a historic collapse. The New York Mets (39-47), meanwhile, are going in the opposite direction, having suffered through a tumultuous, injury-plagued 2017 campaign.

A report in June from Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated indicated that the Astros had some interest in acquiring Mets ace Jacob deGrom. And with the Mets conceivably playing the role of seller heading up to the deadline, it would seem the interest could be mutual.

Now a new report indicates the Astros continue to covet deGrom, who arguably would be a more attractive option than Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, who also has reportedly piqued their interest. Plugged-in MLB insider John Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Astros may be more interested in deGrom over Quintana, and have expressed as much behind the scenes.

Heyman writes:

The price for Quintana is high enough that the Astros are looking elsewhere, having known to have called on Teheran and even Mets star Jacob deGrom, as Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated and MLB Network first reported. And word is, the Astros don’t actually see Quintana as an ace at this point. The Yankees, who once had Quintana in their system, may like him a bit more.

There are a few reasons why deGrom could be a preferable option for the Astros. First of all, deGrom is the better pitcher. On a Mets team going nowhere, deGrom has posted 9-3 record with a 3.65 ERA to go with 130 strikeouts in 111 innings and a 1.22 WHIP. Quintana is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA, has 109 strikeouts in 104.1 innings and a 1.32 WHIP.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, deGrom would be under team control after the 2020 season.

But will the Mets actually decide to part with deGrom amid a possible fire sale? That’s the question.