Report: Dodgers have had 'no serious talk' about Braun trade

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports
By Steve DelVecchio  |  Last updated 5/27/17

Ryan Braun's name will likely continue to come up in trade rumors. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Braun is a name that has been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly a year now, but it sounds like the team has never really been close to acquiring the slugger.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Dodgers have had “no serious talk” about Braun since last year. And even last year, Heyman says a deal between L.A. and the Milwaukee Brewers “didn’t come as close to happening as it was portrayed.”

Multiple reports at the start of the season claimed the Dodgers and Brewers were still discussing a possible trade for Braun. The 33-year-old is from L.A., and the Dodgers are in need of outfield help.

It’s possible that the Dodgers aren’t willing to give up enough for Braun, as he is hitting just .262 this season with seven homers and 19 RBI. The trade rumors were at their peak when Braun was coming off a season in which he hit .305 with 30 homers, 91 RBI and an OPS of .903 — his best totals since 2012.

At least one other team was linked to Braun last year, so you can expect his name to continue to be thrown around until the trade deadline passes.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ryan Braun
TEAMS: Milwaukee BrewersLos Angeles Dodgers
