Report: Nationals focused on acquiring top lefty reliever

By Darryn Albert | Last updated 7/30/17
Pass the Pepto-Bismol because the Washington Nationals need more relief.
According to a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports on Saturday, the Nationals’ “main goal” ahead of Monday’s trade deadline is to further improve their bullpen. They are said to be “focused” on a trio of top lefties specifically: Detroit’s Justin Wilson, Baltimore’s Zach Britton, and San Diego’s Brad Hand.
The NL East leaders already acquired Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from Oakland earlier this month. But bringing in further reinforcements would be wise with how crippling a problem the pen has been for Washington all year.
The Nats will probably have to fend off some other elite teams in the process. But with a reliever ERA that is still by far the worst in the National League (per ESPN), they may be thanking themselves for such a move come October.
