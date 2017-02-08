San Diego Padres trade rumors: Brad Hand is still a Padre

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Cesar Fernandez  |  Last updated 8/2/17

The trade deadline came and went, and at 1:00 pm PT on July 31, Brad Hand was still in San Diego, enjoying a day at the beach with his wife and daughter. The most coveted reliever in the game – who had been the subject of trade rumors for the better part of the past two months – found himself staying with the team that claimed him off waivers last year and gave him the chance to become the player he is right now.

It had been reported that Padres General Manager A.J. Preller set a really high price for Hand since he was put on the block, stating how much the team values the lefty and would be more than happy to keep him for the long term in San Diego if an offer did not blow them away. Well, it did not, and now the Padres have a new closer at least for the remainder of the season after trading away their other two late-inning relievers last week in a move that sent Ryan Buchter and Brandon Maurer – along with starting pitcher Trevor Cahill – to the Kansas City Royals.

It must be noted Brad Hand started pitching last year only as a special situation left-hander off the bullpen, but after hitting his stride he became the permanent 7th inning reliever regardless of who he was facing. That is how he started this season, but with Buchter struggling at the start, Hand surpassed him as the 8th inning specialist and serving as a set-up man for then closer Brandon Maurer. Hand’s unbelievable stats gained national attention and manager Andy Green even gave him the ball for the 9th inning on a couple of occasions (to no one’s surprise, Hand delivered.)

The Padres made a good move by staying pat on Monday. Very few relievers have proven to be as consistent as Hand has been these past two years, and with another two years under team control, the team is in no rush to trade him away. In fact, they might look into keeping him for a long time if the club can start contending in the next couple of years. After tonight’s save against the Twins – another perfect 1-2-3 inning – Hand has the best mark in all of baseball for any pitcher not having allowed a run in his last 20 appearances spanning 20 1/3 innings and dropping his season’s ERA to 1.96.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Brad HandRyan BuchterBrandon MaurerTrevor Cahill
TEAMS: San Diego PadresKansas City Royals
