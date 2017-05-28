St. Louis Cardinals: How to fix the struggling bullpen

Then there is the Cardinals bullpen, which has looked the complete opposite of phenomenal. Seung-hwan Oh has not looked like The Final Boss and Brett Cecil has been a nightmare to watch along with fellow left hander Kevin Siegrist.

For the St. Louis Cardinals the starting pitching has been nothing short of phenomenal. Mike Leake has looked completely different from his 2016 self and is sporting an ERA of 1.91 in 9 starts. Lance Lynn has an impressive 2.53 ERA coming off of needing Tommy John surgery. The only struggling starter is Adam Wainwright, but he has looked like his old self recently as after his start tonight, the master of the curve ball has pitched 20 1/3 innings while allowing just one run and twelve hits.

Out of everyone in the pen, it has been Trevor Rosenthal leading the way with a 2.60 ERA in 17 1/3 innings and striking out 15.1 batter per nine while walking 2.1. Aside from Rosey, no other Redbird reliever has an ERA under 3.00 and a WHIP under 1.0 aside from Tyler Lyons (0.750 WHIP) who has pitched just 4 innings due to injury.

A step in the right direction for making the bullpen great again would be to designate Jonathan Broxton for assignment. Since getting a two year deal in the 2015 offseason Broxton has not lived up to the 2.33 ERA he put up with the Cardinals in 23 2/3 innings that season.

In 75 innings since Broxton has an ERA of 4.68 along with a WHIP of 1.4 and has walked 4.1 batters per nine. With his contract up by season’s end and little chance of a return, why deal with the struggling right hander for the rest of the season.

Step two involves the Memphis Redbirds and their pitching staff and more specifically Luke Weaver. Weaver made his major league debut last season and did not do all that well, but has rebounded in AAA.

In 32 innings Weaver has posted an ERA of 1.97 with a WHIP of exactly 1. While he is not striking out as many hitters (8.2 per nine compared to 11.1 in MLB) his control has been impeccable and Weaver as a whole would be an upgrade over Broxton.

A third and final step would be to give some guys, such as Brett Cecil, a little bit more time to find their groove. Cecil so far this season is walking 5.06 batters per nine, which would be a career high. Also, Cecil’s BABIP is .375, which would also be a career high. If Cecil can eliminate his lack of control, the high BABIP will sort itself out and he can be the reliable left handed setup man everyone expected him to be.