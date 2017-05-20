St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Adams’ time was up long ago

Big City (now Slim City to some) had the best season in his six year run as a Redbird in 2013. During that season Adams swatted 17 home runs in 108 games while hitting .284 along with a .335 on-base percentage. Trade value skyrocketed for the then 24 year old as there were rumors about a potential trade to Colorado.

At 5:19pm central time the St. Louis Cardinals tweeted that they had made a trade. This trade was prompted by activating Stephen Piscotty from the disabled list. No, it was not Jhonny Peralta, it was Matt Adams.

Deciding not to trade the power hitting first baseman, Adams proceeded to hit 15 home runs in 142 games the following year. While hitting for a higher batting average, the power numbers were not where they should have been considering his previous season.

Then, Adams fell off in a major way from 2015-2016 and destroyed any trade value that he had. In 178 games Adams hit 21 home runs and hit .246 and had a K% of 23.8%.

This season the Cardinals had no need for Adams to start a first with Matt Carpenter holding down the fort. Adams became a bench player, but somehow found himself getting starts in left field which featured the greatest belly flop of all-time.

Currently Adams is hitting .292 with an on-base percentage of .340 which would both be career highs is he keeps it up. However, the one home run is not as nice to look at through 48 at-bats.

The greatest moment in Matt Adams’ career is without a doubt his go-ahead three run home run off of Clayton Kershaw in the 2014 NLDS. Not only was it remarkable due to coming off of Kershaw in the postseason, but Adams hit .190 against left handed pitchers in the regular season that year.

Going back to the present, with a solidified outfield and first baseman there was no way Adams would be a starter unless an injury occurred. Factor in a red-hot called up Tommy Pham and a returning Jhonny Peralta who is getting paid a handsome sum of money and Adams becomes the odd man out. Truly wish Adams the best in Atlanta.