St. Louis Cardinals: Move Michael Wacha to the bullpen

Michael Wacha was originally off to a hot start in 2017. With six quality starts in his first seven outings, Cardinal fans were hopefully that Wacha may have conquered the nagging shoulder injuries that appeared to possibly derail his once promising career.

Yet now, in his last six starts, Wacha has pitched over five innings just once. In those starts he is averaging just 4.1 innings pitched, an 8.17 ERA, and opponents are hitting .351 against the right-hander. Such short outings in turn have had a negative effect on the already struggling Cardinal bullpen, as they have had to be used more often.

Michael Wacha may simply be better suited for a role that limits the amount of consecutive innings he throws. Wacha is impressive during his first time through the opponent’s starting lineup, posting just a 1.84 ERA. Yet in the second go-round his ERA spikes to a scary 7.13, then the third time through, a 6.91 ERA.

His strike out rate has dipped this season and he continues to walk a fair share of batters during his outings also. So It’s difficult to even predict how successful a move to the bullpen would be for Michael Wacha.

He has always had an impressive pitching repertoire. Wacha has increased his average velocity this year and possesses a mid-to-upper nineties fastball as well as his changeup that has been known as his bread-and-butter.

Moving the soon to be 26-year-old to the bullpen wouldn’t signify that he’s banished from ever returning to the five-man rotation. It also wouldn’t mean that the former first round pick and top five prospect’s potential would be completely diminished either. Instead such a move could be a beneficial step for Michael Wacha and the Cardinals as a whole.

Wacha’s most likely replacement in the rotation appears to be Tyler Lyons. Although Lyons has struggled in past starting opportunities by posting a 5.20 ERA in 107 innings. Due to his past appearances in the rotation, I don’t believe Lyons will remain there throughout the rest of the season, and will likely be a temporary replacement until the young arms in AAA are ready. Other candidates include Marco Gonzalez, Luke Weaver and Jack Flaherty.

Weaver is one pitcher to closely monitor that will likely find himself in the Cardinal rotation by season’s end. Weaver hasn’t pitched in a little over ten days, as he is facing setbacks due to a back injury, though it is not considered serious. Before the injury, Weaver has been dominant for the AAA Memphis Redbirds. He has just a 2.33 ERA and has a strong K:BB rate of 51:9. If Weaver recovers from the injury quickly, he will be in St. Louis by mid-July.

Michael Wacha’s time in the rotation may be momentarily finished, but it is safe to still expect a return in the future. Wacha is too talented to not have another opportunity with the St. Louis Cardinals rotation, or any other team for that matter. Now though, it’s time for the Cardinals management to make a bold decision by doing what’s best for the club and placing Wacha in the bullpen.

f you would like to receive an email each time a new St. Louis Cardinals article is published, fill out our email notification form.