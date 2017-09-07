St. Louis Cardinals: Trade targets – Giancarlo Stanton

When Stanton’s name is brought up, the first thing that comes to mind is the long ball. Second thing that comes up is injuries, but we will get to that later.

Another year, more potential trades that involve a Miami Marlins outfielder. Christian Yelich was the focus in 2016, in 2017 the focus is on the powerful Giancarlo Stanton.

Since his rookie year in 2010 only five men (of qualified players) have hit more home runs than Stanton. All five men have played in 1,030 games or more while Stanton has played in 911 in that time frame. These five men being discussed are Albert Pujols, Nelson Cruz, Miguel Cabrera, Edwin Encarnacion, and Jose Bautista.

For the sabermetrics crowd, Stanton is eleventh (of all qualified players) in wRC+ with 141 and not surprisingly is first in ISO with that being .274. Matt Carpenter in the same time span as Stanton has a wRC+ of 131 and an ISO of .181.

Currently the Cardinals are an offensive enigma as players such as Stephen Piscotty and Aledmys Diaz have struggled to find their groove. Randal Grichuk has been producing better since his call up, but the only consistent outfielder has been Tommy Pham.

If Stanton were to be acquired, one it would cost prospects as well as quite the sum of money. Giancarlo signed a 13 year deal worth $325 million before 2015. Theoretically the Cards would have to pay Stanton $25 million in 2018 and $26 million in 2019 and 2020.

MLB’s reigning Home Run Derby champion can opt out after 2020, but why would he since from 2021-2027 he can make $208 million. Another $25 million can be made through a club option which also contain a $10 million buyout.

Now on the injury subject, Stanton has played in 123 games or less in five out of his seven full seasons. In those other two seasons Stanton played in 150 and 145 games (2011 and 2014). So far this season, Giancarlo has missed just one game.

The cost for Stanton will be extremely high given what he brings to the table as a player as well as his lengthy contract (if he does not opt out of course). Currently, Mike Matheny has Dexter Fowler, Stephen Piscotty, Tommy Pham, and Randal Grichuk all capable of being everyday players.

Grichuk is the most likely out of the four to be let go due to his track record. Throwing him in a deal for Stanton along with a top and mid tier arm along with another mid-tier prospect could get the job done. A trade for Stanton could turn the Cardinals into an above .500 team once again, and allow them to remain there.