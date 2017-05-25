Tampa Bay Rays trade rumors: who might be on the move?

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team known for trading away hot players for young prospects. I don’t see this season being any different. Standing at 23-25, the Rays find themselves in the middle of the pack and five games out of first place. As the trade deadline approaches, the Rays find themselves in a tough situation. Do they continue their trend of trading for the future or do they go out and get a pitcher or hitter to solidify the lineup? If they do decide to trade for the future, here are four players who might be on the move.

Dickerson leads the team in homers (12) and batting average (.337). He boasts the tenth highest batting average in the league which ranks first out of all designated hitters. He also ranks seventh in doubles, and thirteenth in homers. Dickerson signed a one-year contract before the season with the Rays having arbitration rights to him at the end of the season. Dickerson being in his last year on contract makes him a target for teams that are in the playoff hunt and need a hitter.

Evan Longoria

The most beloved player in franchise history is being traded? Although Longoria’s current stats are not the greatest, Longoria has done enough in his career to attract potential trade partners. Longoria is the highest paid player on the team and with Kiermaier’s new contract, I’m starting to wonder how long Longo will last in Tampa. If anyone deserves to be traded to a championship team, it is Longo.

Chris Archer

Archer has been in the trade conversation since last season. Whenever the Rays are involved in a trade, Archer seems to be mentioned. Archer is the Rays number-one pitcher and team leader in strikeouts and innings pitched. He ranks third in strikeouts and fifth in innings pitched across the majors. The Astros and Rangers have engaged into talks with the Rays recently, but the Rays asking price for Archer was too much for them.

Steven Souza Jr.

Although his stats don’t scream all-star, Souza has progressed every year he has been in the league and his often found making great catches. He is also in his last year of his lousy contract and is due a pay raise. We all know what the Rays do with players that are due a pay raise