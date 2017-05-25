Tampa Bay Rays trade rumors: who might be on the move?

Originally posted on isportsweb.com  |  By Ivan Torres  |  Last updated 5/25/17

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team known for trading away hot players for young prospects. I don’t see this season being any different. Standing at 23-25, the Rays find themselves in the middle of the pack and five games out of first place. As the trade deadline approaches, the Rays find themselves in a tough situation. Do they continue their trend of trading for the future or do they go out and get a pitcher or hitter to solidify the lineup? If they do decide to trade for the future, here are four players who might be on the move.

Corey Dickerson

Dickerson leads the team in homers (12) and batting average (.337). He boasts the tenth highest batting average in the league which ranks first out of all designated hitters. He also ranks seventh in doubles, and thirteenth in homers. Dickerson signed a one-year contract before the season with the Rays having arbitration rights to him at the end of the season. Dickerson being in his last year on contract makes him a target for teams that are in the playoff hunt and need a hitter.

Evan Longoria

The most beloved player in franchise history is being traded? Although Longoria’s current stats are not the greatest, Longoria has done enough in his career to attract potential trade partners. Longoria is the highest paid player on the team and with Kiermaier’s new contract, I’m starting to wonder how long Longo will last in Tampa. If anyone deserves to be traded to a championship team, it is Longo.

Chris Archer

Archer has been in the trade conversation since last season. Whenever the Rays are involved in a trade, Archer seems to be mentioned. Archer is the Rays number-one pitcher and team leader in strikeouts and innings pitched. He ranks third in strikeouts and fifth in innings pitched across the majors. The Astros and Rangers have engaged into talks with the Rays recently, but the Rays asking price for Archer was too much for them.

Steven Souza Jr.

Although his stats don’t scream all-star, Souza has progressed every year he has been in the league and his often found making great catches. He is also in his last year of his lousy contract and is due a pay raise. We all know what the Rays do with players that are due a pay raise

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Evan LongoriaChris ArcherSteven Souza
TEAMS: Tampa Bay RaysHouston Astros
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Scottie Pippen: LeBron still hasn’t surpassed Jordan, Kobe

Report: Sherman holds resentment toward Wilson, Carroll

Osweiler: Film from last two years proves I should be starter

Daughter of Bucks owner burns Bill Simmons on Twitter

Tiger Woods tells golf world to try and kick this football he’s holding

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Tyronn Lue: Gameplanning to defend Celtics harder than Warriors

How the Senators can upset the Penguins in Game 7

Report: Paxton Lynch cutting out early while other QBs stay late

Michael Jordan unique 1984 Converse shoes could fetch up to $100K at auction

Joe Girardi has interesting reason why no medical scans for Masahiro Tanaka

Ezekiel Elliott’s mom fires back after son criticized for being in car accident

MORE STORIES >>

The 'Farewell to the Manu, the Myth, the Legend' quiz

Box Score 5/24: Craig Anderson saves the Senators

The 'Walk on home, boy' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: Dejounte Murray gets his calls blocked twice

It's reality check time for the Texas Rangers

Box Score 5/23: Preds, Warriors move on to respective Finals

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

NBA Weekend Awards: Who will take a bite of the Snow White Crystal Apple?

The 'How two award snubs might shake up the NBA' quiz

Preparing for the BIG3: Q&A with BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz

Two months in and Nintendo's Switch dominates 2017 video game market

MORE STORIES >>
MLB News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Why the Indianapolis 500 is called 'the greatest spectacle in racing'

The 'Farewell to the Manu, the Myth, the Legend' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: Dejounte Murray gets his calls blocked twice

It's reality check time for the Texas Rangers

The 'Walk on home, boy' quiz

NBA Weekend Awards: Who will take a bite of the Snow White Crystal Apple?

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'How two award snubs might shake up the NBA' quiz

Preparing for the BIG3: Q&A with BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)