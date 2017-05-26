Terry Collins addresses Mets’ gag order on player injuries

Originally posted on Sportress of Blogitude
By Jason Rowan  |  Last updated 5/26/17

Mets manager Terry Collins weighed in on the team's recently instituted gag order on player injuries. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets manager Terry Collins on Thursday discussed the team's recently instituted “gag order” regarding player injuries. Collins attempted to clarify in his comments it’s not so much a gag order per se but more of a new policy on how to discuss said player injuries, specifically pointing out that he’s not explicitly prohibited from discussing said topic.

“One of those things that is obviously a big story here is the amount of injuries that we have this year. All’s I was trying to reference (yesterday) that there’s no timetable on anything,” Collins said before Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, via NJ.com. “You sit and you hope and we go through the rehab situations. You look at the calendar and say, ‘He might be ready this day.’ But we’ve got to be very careful putting timetables on stuff, or saying, ‘Does he need one more start? Does he need one more start?’ We really don’t know. That’s the most important thing to understand.”

The Mets’ season without question has completely gone off the rails, and the team’s 19-26 record confirms it. Injuries to several key players — David Wright, Noah Syndergaard, Wilmer Flores, Lucas Duda, Seth Lugo, Asdrubal Cabrera, Steven Matz, Yoenis Cespedes, Jeurys Familia and Travis d’Arnaud have all spent time on the disabled list or remain on it — have doubtlessly contributed to the early-season Mets malaise.

As Collins noted in his comments, the so-called gag order is more about backing away from predicting player recovery times.

However, there is no indication how long the policy will remain in effect.

“You know, I get in trouble because I try to be as honest as I can with you guys and give you an honest look at things, then if it doesn’t happen, we look like idiots,” Collins said. “And we’re not, because there’s no guarantees. So we’re going to try to stay away from trying to predict anything, except the fact that, hey look, there’s a process involved of getting these injured players back on the field and it changes everything.”

This article first appeared on Sportress of Blogitude and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Terry Collins
TEAMS: New York Mets
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Terry Collins addresses Mets’ gag order on player injuries

LeBron never believed he could get to Jordan’s level

Sam Mitchell reportedly candidate to join Pelicans’ coaching staff

Warriors GM indicates Steve Kerr still isn’t ready to return

Taylor Hall says it was “nice to finally see” the Edmonton Oilers eliminated

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Report: Jets to hire female defensive backs coach

Vince Young officially inks contract with CFL team

Jason Witten: Bill Parcells is getting soft in his old age

Braves make up with fan ejected by security for interference

David Price to start for Red Sox Monday against Chicago

Magic Johnson indicates Brandon Ingram is Lakers’ only untradeable player

MORE STORIES >>

Kicking It: East is East, and West is West

Three Up, Three Down: Some surprises way out (NL) West

The 'Let's go to the videotape!' quiz

It’s our civic duty to stop attending Super Bowls in new stadiums

Box Score 5/25: The Cavaliers look to close out the Celtics

The 'Farewell to the Manu, the Myth, the Legend' quiz

Box Score 5/24: Craig Anderson saves the Senators

The 'Walk on home, boy' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: Dejounte Murray gets his calls blocked twice

It's reality check time for the Texas Rangers

Box Score 5/23: Preds, Warriors move on to respective Finals

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

MORE STORIES >>
Mets News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Kicking It: East is East, and West is West

Three Up, Three Down: Some surprises way out (NL) West

The 'Let's go to the videotape!' quiz

Why the Indianapolis 500 is called 'the greatest spectacle in racing'

The 'Farewell to the Manu, the Myth, the Legend' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: Dejounte Murray gets his calls blocked twice

It's reality check time for the Texas Rangers

The 'Walk on home, boy' quiz

NBA Weekend Awards: Who will take a bite of the Snow White Crystal Apple?

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)