Terry Collins addresses Mets’ gag order on player injuries

New York Mets manager Terry Collins on Thursday discussed the team's recently instituted “gag order” regarding player injuries. Collins attempted to clarify in his comments it’s not so much a gag order per se but more of a new policy on how to discuss said player injuries, specifically pointing out that he’s not explicitly prohibited from discussing said topic.

“One of those things that is obviously a big story here is the amount of injuries that we have this year. All’s I was trying to reference (yesterday) that there’s no timetable on anything,” Collins said before Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres at Citi Field, via NJ.com. “You sit and you hope and we go through the rehab situations. You look at the calendar and say, ‘He might be ready this day.’ But we’ve got to be very careful putting timetables on stuff, or saying, ‘Does he need one more start? Does he need one more start?’ We really don’t know. That’s the most important thing to understand.”

The Mets’ season without question has completely gone off the rails, and the team’s 19-26 record confirms it. Injuries to several key players — David Wright, Noah Syndergaard, Wilmer Flores, Lucas Duda, Seth Lugo, Asdrubal Cabrera, Steven Matz, Yoenis Cespedes, Jeurys Familia and Travis d’Arnaud have all spent time on the disabled list or remain on it — have doubtlessly contributed to the early-season Mets malaise.

As Collins noted in his comments, the so-called gag order is more about backing away from predicting player recovery times.

However, there is no indication how long the policy will remain in effect.

“You know, I get in trouble because I try to be as honest as I can with you guys and give you an honest look at things, then if it doesn’t happen, we look like idiots,” Collins said. “And we’re not, because there’s no guarantees. So we’re going to try to stay away from trying to predict anything, except the fact that, hey look, there’s a process involved of getting these injured players back on the field and it changes everything.”