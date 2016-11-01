The Baltimore Orioles tied an MLB record they can’t be proud of

In mid-May, the Baltimore Orioles were 10 games over .500 and one of the clear surprises in baseball. Even entering June 8th, they were five games over .500, right in the thick of the AL East race and the AL Wild Card race.

While the Orioles were playing well, the computers and projection systems weren’t buying it, and waited for the Orioles to regress. That’s happened. Baltimore is now 35-38, six games back in the AL East and 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race.

And the main reason for the Orioles’ (expected) decline in performance? Their pitching staff has been absolutely awful, particularly the starting rotation (which has a 5.79 ERA).

Ubaldo Jimenez — 9 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings — and the Orioles were pummeled 15-5 by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. That made for the 20th consecutive game the Orioles have allowed at least five runs! That ties an MLB record set 93 years ago by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.