The Baltimore Orioles tied an MLB record they can’t be proud of

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By Matt Clapp  |  Last updated 6/24/17

Another rough night for Jimenez extends the misery of the Orioles. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In mid-May, the Baltimore Orioles were 10 games over .500 and one of the clear surprises in baseball. Even entering June 8th, they were five games over .500, right in the thick of the AL East race and the AL Wild Card race.

While the Orioles were playing well, the computers and projection systems weren’t buying it, and waited for the Orioles to regress. That’s happened. Baltimore is now 35-38, six games back in the AL East and 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race.

And the main reason for the Orioles’ (expected) decline in performance? Their pitching staff has been absolutely awful, particularly the starting rotation (which has a 5.79 ERA).

Ubaldo Jimenez — 9 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings — and the Orioles were pummeled 15-5 by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. That made for the 20th consecutive game the Orioles have allowed at least five runs! That ties an MLB record set 93 years ago by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.

Yikes.

The Orioles hope to snap this embarrassing streak and not have the record to themselves, when Dylan Bundy — an actually talented pitcher with a 3.72 ERA — gets the start against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday.

This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Ubaldo JimenezDylan Bundy
TEAMS: Baltimore OriolesPhiladelphia PhilliesTampa Bay Rays
QUIZ: Name every pitcher to win 20 or more games for the Baltimore Orioles
Updated November 1, 2016  |  Total tries: 997  |  Average Score: 17.0 out of 37  (46%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

21 pitchers in the Baltimore Orioles franchise have won 20 or more games in a single season. How many of them can you name?

Clue: Year - Number of wins

Note: This list includes members of the St. Louis Browns up until 1953 when the team moved to Baltimore at the end of the season.

Score:
0/37
Time:
5:00
1902 - 22
Red Donahue
1902 - 22
Jack Powell
1903 - 21
Willie Sudhoff
1919 - 20
Allan Sothoron
1920 - 20
Urban Shocker
1921 - 27
Urban Shocker
1922 - 24
Urban Shocker
1923 - 20
Urban Shocker
1928 - 20
Sam Gray
1928 - 21
General Crowder
1930 - 20
Lefty Stewart
1938 - 20
Bobo Newsom
1951 - 20
Ned Garver
1963 - 20
Steve Barber
1968 - 22
Dave McNally
1969 - 20
Dave McNally
1969 - 23
Mike Cuellar
1970 - 20
Jim Palmer
1970 - 24
Dave McNally
1970 - 24
Mike Cuellar
1971 - 20
Jim Palmer
1971 - 20
Pat Dobson
1971 - 20
Mike Cuellar
1971 - 21
Dave McNally
1972 - 21
Jim Palmer
1973 - 22
Jim Palmer
1974 - 22
Mike Cuellar
1975 - 20
Mike Torrez
1975 - 23
Jim Palmer
1976 - 20
Wayne Garland
1976 - 22
Jim Palmer
1977 - 20
Jim Palmer
1978 - 21
Jim Palmer
1979 - 23
Mike Flanagan
1980 - 20
Scott McGregor
1980 - 25
Steve Stone
1984 - 20
Mike Boddicker
