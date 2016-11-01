The Baltimore Orioles tied an MLB record they can’t be proud of

In mid-May, the Baltimore Orioles were 10 games over .500 and one of the clear surprises in baseball. Even entering June 8th, they were five games over .500, right in the thick of the AL East race and the AL Wild Card race.
While the Orioles were playing well, the computers and projection systems weren’t buying it, and waited for the Orioles to regress. That’s happened. Baltimore is now 35-38, six games back in the AL East and 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race.
And the main reason for the Orioles’ (expected) decline in performance? Their pitching staff has been absolutely awful, particularly the starting rotation (which has a 5.79 ERA).
Ubaldo Jimenez — 9 earned runs in 2 1/3 innings — and the Orioles were pummeled 15-5 by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. That made for the 20th consecutive game the Orioles have allowed at least five runs! That ties an MLB record set 93 years ago by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.
Orioles: Allowed 5 or more runs for the 20th consecutive game, tying the 1924 Phillies for the longest streak since 1900.
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 24, 2017
Orioles Runs Allowed (last 20 Gms)
5, 7, 5, 6, 6, 8, 16, 14, 10, 6, 6, 5, 11, 7, 5, 12, 5, 5, 6, 15
160 in total (8.00 per game)
— Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) June 24, 2017
Orioles outscored 160-89 and have 7.61 ERA last 20 games. Most runs O's have allowed in 20 games since Aug 22–Sep 12, 2007 (166).
— Richard Justice (@richardjustice) June 24, 2017
Fake banner unfurled by 1924 Phillies after @Orioles tie their @MLB rec of 20 straight games allowing 5 runs or more.#pitching pic.twitter.com/Nl6aMLsB39
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) June 23, 2017
Yikes.
The Orioles hope to snap this embarrassing streak and not have the record to themselves, when Dylan Bundy — an actually talented pitcher with a 3.72 ERA — gets the start against the Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday.
