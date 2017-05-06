The N.L. Central is wide open for the Chicago Cubs

It’s been quite an interesting week and a half for the Chicago Cubs. A West Coast trip that started with Joe Maddon‘s club taking three of four from the San Francisco Giants capsized with six straight losses after consecutive sweeps at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. In a season full of skepticism, it seemed to be the very low point of 2017 for the Cubs.

Nothing like a sweep of the arch rival Cardinals to restore optimism.

The truth is that Chicago has never been in as much trouble as it may seem. It’s clear that this is not the same team that won 103 games in 2016, but it’s also clear that the ultimate goal isn’t achieved in May or even September, but rather in October and November. The Cubs want a shot at being back to back World Series champs. The first step to that equation is merely making the playoffs. Lucky for them, the rest of the division seems determined not to capitalize on the Cubs’ inconsistent start.

After completing a three-game sweep of the Cardinals this evening, the Cubs stand at 28-27 and remain just one game back of the Brewers in the division (bet you didn’t see that coming did you). The Brewers and the last place Reds are separated by just four games. In other words, the division is up for grabs. And, to be clear, the Cubs are in the best shape to reclaim their stronghold.