The N.L. Central is wide open for the Chicago Cubs

It’s been quite an interesting week and a half for the Chicago Cubs. A West Coast trip that started with Joe Maddon‘s club taking three of four from the San Francisco Giants capsized with six straight losses after consecutive sweeps at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. In a season full of skepticism, it seemed to be the very low point of 2017 for the Cubs.
Nothing like a sweep of the arch rival Cardinals to restore optimism.
The truth is that Chicago has never been in as much trouble as it may seem. It’s clear that this is not the same team that won 103 games in 2016, but it’s also clear that the ultimate goal isn’t achieved in May or even September, but rather in October and November. The Cubs want a shot at being back to back World Series champs. The first step to that equation is merely making the playoffs. Lucky for them, the rest of the division seems determined not to capitalize on the Cubs’ inconsistent start.
After completing a three-game sweep of the Cardinals this evening, the Cubs stand at 28-27 and remain just one game back of the Brewers in the division (bet you didn’t see that coming did you). The Brewers and the last place Reds are separated by just four games. In other words, the division is up for grabs. And, to be clear, the Cubs are in the best shape to reclaim their stronghold.
The Cardinals relied on a dominant offense that led the league in home runs last season, but they have struggled at the plate while retaining the same defensive and rotational woes that plagued them in 2016. Stephen Piscotty has struggled to stay healthy and find his rhythm, and Aledmys Diaz has had a poor start to his sophomore campaign after winning N.L. Rookie of the Year last season.
The Pirates have been spiraling ever since Starling Marte‘s ban for PED use, and Andrew McCutchen just doesn’t look like the same player that he was a few years ago. Josh Harrison and David Freese have had very nice starts, but the rotation is weak behind Gerrit Cole, and the bullpen has already had to do a lot of leg work early on this year. It’s unlikely that mileage bodes well for the dog days of summer.
The Reds simply don’t have the pitching either, not to mention an offense that relies on an OBP-poor Billy Hamilton at the top of the order and guys like Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez.
Milwaukee has seemingly developed sooner than anticipated. Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson continue to improve at the top of the rotation, while Eric Thames‘ hot start and the stellar play of Travis Shaw have negated a bad start for Jonathan Villar and surprisingly unproductive few months for Ryan Braun. This team’s ceiling is likely even higher than their current play, but they’re still raw.
Meanwhile, the Cubs still possess the most talent. Ian Happ struggled mightily on the West Coast trip, but clubbed two home runs today. Anthony Rizzo had three hits, and Kyle Schwarber‘s game-winning grand slam yesterday afternoon was certainly a personal victory. The starters are still a major concern, given the fact that the Cubs lead the MLB in ERA last season but seem to be all over the place this year. However, with all the chaos that 2017 has entailed, the magic number is at one. And that’s the only number that counts.
