Top 10 MLB trade deadline candidates

The MLB trade deadline is nearly two and a half months away, but it isn’t too early to start assessing the market.
Teams are off to good and bad starts, and those struggling may soon have to confront the reality that they’re just not going to contend this season. Those that aren’t going to compete will likely be met with tempting offers to move impending free agents and other veterans who probably won’t factor into the team’s next title bid.
Here are 10 players who could find themselves on the move in July or earlier.
1. Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics
Another of the Oakland Athletics’ traditional discount signings, Alonso came in with a reputation as a light-hitting first baseman. He’s promptly homered 11 times in the first 32 games of 2017, which is already a career-high. The team will be hoping he keeps it up — not just because it helps them, but because it could boost his trade value.
Alonso is on an inexpensive one-year deal with Oakland, and the A’s almost certainly won’t be in contention come July. He’s batting .303 on the season with an OPS over 1.000 — certainly the kind of numbers that would interest any team.
If the first baseman can continue to demonstrate that he’s experiencing a surprise hitting renaissance, he could be a good fit for teams looking for an extra bat — or a solid glove at first base.
2. Ryan Braun, OF, Brewers
Will this be the year Milwaukee unloads Ryan Braun? He’s come up in trade rumors frequently and recently, and the Brewers aren’t close to contention. His PED suspension pretty much tanked his public image, but even after that ordeal, he remains a good hitter. Braun hit .305 with 30 home runs last season, and he’s off to a good start in 2017 as well.
There would be big hurdles to completing a Braun trade, though.
He’s on a long-term deal, and he’s owed $60 million between 2018 and 2020. It would have to be decided who would be on the hook for that money. He also has a partial no-trade clause and will soon receive his 10-5 rights, allowing him to veto any deal, which could limit his options.
Braun is still a name to watch come July.
3. Lorenzo Cain, OF, Royals
Get ready to see a lot of Kansas City Royals on this list.
This is a team with financial limitations, a core that won a World Series two years ago, a lot of impending free agents, and an 13-21 start that has left them with the American League’s worst record. Cain is one of the more prominent of the lot — a good defensive center fielder who can hit would be a nice addition for a lot of teams, even on a rental basis.
Cain is off to a solid enough start, with a .284 average and a .399 OBP. He’s starting to rebuild his value after an injury-plagued 2016.
If the Royals are out of contention and decide they won’t be able to pay him, don’t be surprised to see him show up in trade talks.
4. Alcides Escobar, SS, Royals
Cain won’t be the only Royal whose name pops up in trade rumors if this keeps up.
Escobar does not have the offensive upside that Cain does, and he’s gotten off to a truly awful start to 2017, hitting just .189. He’s never been much of a hitter, but he’s a solid defensive shortstop.
Escobar still plays a premium position, and as far as cost goes, he’s probably not going to command an enormous prospect haul if the Royals decide to sell. He, too, is a free agent at the end of the year, but teams looking for a stopgap solution at short could do much worse.
5. Jeremy Hellickson, SP, Phillies
Hellickson was mentioned prominently in trade rumors last season, and with virtually the same situation this year, he likely will be again.
Set for free agency at season’s end, the 30-year-old pitcher is off to another solid start for Philadelphia, opening the season 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA. Teams are always looking for pitching in July, and he’s a decent arm who could be of use to a number of organizations.
Teams will have to be wary of Hellickson’s salary if they’re making a trade for him, though. Because he accepted Philadelphia’s qualifying offer last offseason, he’s making $17.2 million in 2017. He’s not cheap at all, but probably manageable for the right contender.
6. Eric Hosmer, 1B, Royals
If the Royals do decide to sell, Hosmer is probably the biggest fish they can dangle. He’ll turn 28 at season’s end, putting him firmly in his prime. He’s a free agent at the end of the season, and as an established hitter at first base, he’ll likely command a hefty sum on the open market. The Royals really want to keep him, so they may hold onto him even if they do sell, but finances may make that unfeasible.
A career .278 hitter, Hosmer hit 25 homers in 2016. His power numbers are starting more slowly this year, but he’s hitting a productive .282.
Teams looking for a bat will definitely want a shot at Hosmer if the Royals decide to move him, but they may cling to him in the long-shot hope of re-signing him.
7. Francisco Liriano, SP, Blue Jays
If the Blue Jays well and truly fall out of contention, it’s not a stretch to think Liriano could be moved. Another impending free agent, the lefty is off to a poor start in 2017, with a 6.35 ERA in seven starts. However, after he was sent to Toronto in a deadline deal in 2016, he put up a 2.92 ERA.
The Blue Jays are currently 14-21, though they have enough talent to turn things around. That said, they’re getting buried already in one of baseball’s better divisions.
If Toronto continues to play poorly, they’ll have little choice but to start entertaining some offers on the talent they have that has trade value. And if Liriano, who was just placed on the 10-day DL, returns and puts together a few decent starts, he could become a trade target. It helps that he’s only signed through 2017.
8. J.D. Martinez, OF, Tigers
The Tigers’ start has been just barely good enough to fend off the wolves, but they’ll definitely be one of the teams to watch if they fail to establish themselves as a legitimate contender by the end of July. If they don’t, J.D. Martinez will be the name to keep your eye on.
Martinez has yet to play in 2017 due to a nagging foot injury, but barring setbacks, he’ll be with the team within a week or two. If he does hit the market, he’ll be a 29-year-old power hitter who has averaged 28 home runs a season in his three years in Detroit, with a late call-up keeping his tally down in 2014 and injuries costing him time in 2016. His 2015 season saw him hit .282 with 38 home runs, his one fully uninterrupted season in Detroit.
Martinez is set to be a free agent after the season, and he’s on a team that has already stretched its payroll to the limit. If the Tigers sell, he’ll be first in line to go.
9. Andrew McCutchen, OF, Pirates
If the Pirates can’t turn around a 14-20 start, is it really a stretch to believe that the Pirates would again entertain trades for McCutchen? By all accounts, they tried to move him last offseason, but ended up keeping him when they were unable to find a deal they liked.
A McCutchen deal would probably be difficult, but not impossible. The biggest problem is the fact that he’s not doing anything to help his trade value.
McCutchen hasn’t posted an OPS of .800 or better since 2015, and his .210/.288/.387 start to 2017 won’t reassure many doubters. He is, however, in the last year of his contract — he has a team option for 2018 with a $1 million buyout — so the Pirates would probably gauge interest. Whether they can actually move him is a different story.
10. Mike Moustakas, 3B, Royals
Oh, look, another Royal.
Moustakas plays third base, which will already make him attractive, and he’s still fairly young, currently in his age-28 season. Another Kansas City free-agent-to-be, his value is hard to gauge.
Moustakas was on a huge high after 2015, where he hit .284 with 22 home runs, but an ACL tear cost him nearly the entire 2016 season, leaving him to rebuild his value this year.
Moustakas is off to a decent start, hitting .246 but belting eight home runs in the young season so far. He has power and is a capable enough defender at a premium position, so if the Royals dangle him, there will be takers. It’s simply a question of how optimistic they are of keeping him around long-term if they fail to turn it around this season.
