Veteran MLB umpire Joe West hit in the head by a baseball thrown from Miller Park stands

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By Matt Clapp  |  Last updated 7/1/17

(FILE) Jun 20, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Home plate umpire Joe West (22) walks onto the field before the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field.  Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There was a delay during Friday night’s Marlins-Brewers game at Miller Park, for a very weird, scary reason.

Longtime MLB umpire Joe West had the first base umpiring duties on the night, and was hit in the head by a baseball thrown from the stands in the bottom of the fourth inning.

West, 64, ended up being okay and able to stay in the game to umpire, but he could’ve of course easily suffered a severe head injury.

Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler took to Twitter to show his anger over the incident, saying that the fan should be charged with assault:

And hopefully that fan is banned from MLB games forever as well.


This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

