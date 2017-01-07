Veteran MLB umpire Joe West hit in the head by a baseball thrown from Miller Park stands

There was a delay during Friday night’s Marlins-Brewers game at Miller Park, for a very weird, scary reason.
Longtime MLB umpire Joe West had the first base umpiring duties on the night, and was hit in the head by a baseball thrown from the stands in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Tonight's @Marlins-Brewers game is on hold for a bit after umpire Joe West was hit in the head by something thrown from the stands. pic.twitter.com/PBc2zqHzJy
— FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 1, 2017
West, 64, ended up being okay and able to stay in the game to umpire, but he could’ve of course easily suffered a severe head injury.
Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler took to Twitter to show his anger over the incident, saying that the fan should be charged with assault:
I hope they file assault charges for whoever just hit Joe West with the baseball. Absolutely ridiculous.
— Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) July 1, 2017
And hopefully that fan is banned from MLB games forever as well.
TEAMS: Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers
