What is wrong with the St. Louis Cardinals?

The St. Louis Cardinals mid-June road trip has drawn to a close and suspicions as to how bad this team is have now been confirmed. After the Cards dropped a series to the Baltimore Orioles, they were able to take a series from Philadelphia. The cratering Cardinals, took two extra inning wins away from the Phillies but were unable to close out the sweep in the third game losing 5-1. With St. Louis dropping three games on this road trip they have lost pace with the Chicago Cubs. The Cards are now five back while the Cubs have maintained second place. The Cardinals have officially slipped. The closest team to the Cardinals is their upcoming opponent the Pittsburgh Pirates with only one game separating the two in the standings.

While the Redbirds field problems, and front office problems have been discussed, analyzed and re discussed at length it seems that there are issues in the clubhouse as well. From players texting coaching staff on the Atlanta Braves about Matt Adams to comments from Adams about how he is having fun again, seem to be pointing to the fact that these guys aren’t having fun. This could be one of the biggest contributing factors to their poor play. A team with no direction, no real veteran leaders other than Yadier Molina, and a weak manager is going to perform abysmally.

If there is something we can take away from most of these 40+ win teams, it is that they all have fun. From the Houston Astros, to the Colorado Rockies, and even the Los Angeles Dodgers, these players are all having a blast with big smiles and huge bats. While the Cards have players like Tommy Pham who went yard twice against Philadelphia this last week, and locker room pillar Yadier Molina also lending a hand they still can’t manage to wake up the rest of the team and keep it loose. Even when they manage to come out on top it looks like an absolute labor, not a game which is what is supposed to be. While winning and enjoyment tend to coincide with each other, the Redbirds are going to have to find a way to have fun because it sure doesn’t seem like there will be a lot of winning.

With Pittsburgh coming into town the floodgates could blow open, it is paramount that the Cardinals find a way to scrape together a couple of wins, if not their spiral will not only continue but get worse. If they don’t manage to come out victorious against the Bucs then the one game makeup against the Reds could add further insult to that injury. If they do manage to hold their ground this home stand then they could maintain their place in third as the Cubs and the Brewers fight for first. Third place seems to be about where we should hold the bar for this team, however that still seems to be astonishingly high for them.