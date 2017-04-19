WATCH: What Shulman would do if he were Blue Jays manager

Apr 3, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons (5) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays voice Dan Shulman believes John Gibbons can’t do much for this current team, but tweak the lineup here and there, starting with giving Ezequiel Carrera, a true energy guy, a larger role.

PLAYERS: John GibbonsEzequiel Carrera
TEAMS: Toronto Blue Jays
