Will the Michael Fulmer Groundball Experience continue?

Originally posted on The Sports Post  |  By Brandon Warne  |  Last updated 7/20/17

Jul 15, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a short MLB slate this Thursday—just nine games—but we’ve got a solid pitching duel and a couple aces in isolation who are worth your time. Check ’em out!

Today’s Matchup

RHP Michael Fulmer (DET) versus LHP Danny Duffy (KCR) — 8:15 p.m. ET

Fulmer continued his tremendous run with a ridiculous outing last time out against the Blue Jays. This time, it consisted of tossing eight innings of two-hit ball with just one earned run in an 11-1 win. It was also consistent with his effort this season, as Fulmer fanned just three batters with a walk, but induced 15 grounders from the other 22 batters he faced. He’s induced double-digit grounders in nine of his last 10 starts. And, is up to a 50.4 percent groundball rate this season—above last year’s 49.1 percent mark. With just 6.3 strikeouts per nine—well off last year’s 7.5 pace—he’s needed those grounders to maintain a solid 3.06 ERA (3.21 FIP). In a year where the ball has been flying out of the park, he’s also done well to halve his home run rate (0.5 per nine).

The primary issue with Duffy is just that we haven’t seen enough of him this year. He missed a large swath of time—all of June—with an oblique injury. But when he’s been healthy, he’s been great: 3.51 ERA, 71-27 K/BB ratio in 89.2 innings and a WHIP of 1.25. He took a hard-luck loss last time out against the Rangers, scattering five hits over 8.1 innings in a 1-0 loss. He allowed just the one earned run with four strikeouts, no walks and a stunning 11 grounders induced. He’s not keeping up with last year’s ridiculous strikeout totals (9.4 K/9 last year, 7.1 this year), but he’s halved his home run rate and is inducing more grounders than ever (41 percent). He’s still a stud.

Aces in Isolation

RHP Luis Severino (NYY) versus Seattle RHP Félix Hernández

Severino has been brilliant for the Yankees this season. He’s got a 3.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and .227 BAA. Better yet, he hasn’t allowed multiple home runs in a start since May 1. Through five starts, Severino had allowed six home runs. In the 12 starts since, he’s also allowed just six homers as well. Severino is fifth in the AL in strikeouts (130 in 113.2 innings), fourth in WHIP and eighth in ERA. He’s a sneaky star for the Bombers.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (SFG) versus San Diego RHP Jhoulys Chacín

We’ve talked about how dominant the Dodgers have been in Clayton Kershaw starts this season. Well, the exact opposite has been true for the woebegone Giants this year in Bumgarner starts. He’s made five starts—that’s another story for another day—and the Giants have lost each. Don’t blame Bum though; he’s got a 3.18 ERA, 33 strikeouts and just six walks in 34 innings and a .221 batting average against. The Padres beat him 5-3 last time out—well, not him specifically, but the Giants—so he’s on the lookout for a little revenge in this one.

This article first appeared on The Sports Post and was syndicated with permission.

