Yankees going after Giancarlo Stanton & stud pitching ace

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  Last updated 7/23/17

Just when the New York Yankees started showing the rest of the Major Leagues that they are serious about building their team through the use of their farm system and developing players, a blockbuster trade inquiry hits the blogosphere. But this isn’t just any “blockbuster” trade, this deal would involve arguably baseball’s best player, Giancarlo Stanton.

However, the Yanks are said to also have an interest in Texas Rangers ace, Yu Darvish. And with the loaded farm system the Yanks now possess – not to mention the unlimited amount of money the Yankees perpetually have, there is a legit shot New York could seriously challenge the Boston Red Sox in the AL East and Houston Astros as the best team in the American League.

Via Fanrag Sports Network:

Can anyone imagine a lineup with both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in it?

Apparently the New York Yankees can, because sources with ties to the Miami Marlins say the Yankees were one of the teams to check in regarding the status of Stanton, the great slugger whose mega contract is quite likely too big for the Miami franchise.

While Stanton’s $325-million, 13-year contract – there’s $295 million to go even after this season – fits the Yankees better than anyone else, like just about any team to have any interest, they’d surely want the baseball’s richest contract paid down to some degree.

Via CBS Sports:

It’s late July and the MLB trade rumor mill is churning. After a report emerged the Yankees were looking into Rangers ace Yu Darvish, the next whisper blew that potential acquisition out of the water.

Both of these acquistions look like long shots to be fair, but the Bronx Bombers do have the farm system and money to go after these players if they truly believe they can make a push for a World Series run this year.

Also, who wouldn’t love to see Stanton and Judge hitting back-to-back in a lineup?

Well, maybe the Red Sox…

 


This article first appeared on The Sports Daily and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Giancarlo StantonYu DarvishAaron Judge
TEAMS: Miami MarlinsTexas RangersBoston Red SoxHouston AstrosNew York Yankees
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Pablo Sandoval apologizes for comments about Giants

LeBron James seems to respond to Kyrie Irving's trade request

Senator jokes that President Trump should nominate Tom Brady for ambassadorship

Report: Cubs interested in Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy

Marc-Andre Fleury took Stanley Cup on a road trip, protected it well

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Cardinals say Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald won't play in Hall of Fame Game

Chiefs LB Tamba Hali goes on Twitter rant, seemingly wants out

O.J. Simpson still invited to attend Hall of Fame ceremonies

Carson Palmer threw football so hard that David Johnson needed stitches

WATCH: 49ers and Seahawks players working out together

WATCH: Vince Carter throws out first pitch for 'SagerStrong Night'

MORE STORIES >>

Sports & Politics Intersect: Trump casts shadow over U.S. Women's Open

Best of Yardbarker: General managers take the spotlight

The 'Pay that man his money' quiz

The unexpected rise of the Connecticut Sun

The National League Wild Card is suddenly relevant again

Kicking It: USMNT struggles to find consistency in Gold Cup as World Cup qualifying nears

Three Up, Three Down: The Dodgers are a complete juggernaut right now

BIG3 Week 5: Pivotal make-or-break weekend in Chicago

Who won the Open Championship in the year you were born?

Making an NFL GM change in the summer has its benefits

Box Score 7/21: Stay cool this weekend sports fans

The 'Let's show a little love for James Jones' quiz

MORE STORIES >>
MLB News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Yardbarker Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Sports & Politics Intersect: Trump casts shadow over U.S. Women's Open

The National League Wild Card is suddenly relevant again

The 'Pay that man his money' quiz

BIG3 Week 5: Pivotal make-or-break weekend in Chicago

The 'Let's show a little love for James Jones' quiz

Making an NFL GM change in the summer has its benefits

The 'Yoan Moncada era starts now' quiz

The Orioles need to unwind past deals if they are going to rebuild

BIG3 Referee Hotline Bling: Sam Hinkie is calling the shots

The 'No one is betterer than Roger Federer' quiz

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 YB Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.