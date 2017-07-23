Yankees going after Giancarlo Stanton & stud pitching ace

Just when the New York Yankees started showing the rest of the Major Leagues that they are serious about building their team through the use of their farm system and developing players, a blockbuster trade inquiry hits the blogosphere. But this isn’t just any “blockbuster” trade, this deal would involve arguably baseball’s best player, Giancarlo Stanton.

However, the Yanks are said to also have an interest in Texas Rangers ace, Yu Darvish. And with the loaded farm system the Yanks now possess – not to mention the unlimited amount of money the Yankees perpetually have, there is a legit shot New York could seriously challenge the Boston Red Sox in the AL East and Houston Astros as the best team in the American League.

Via Fanrag Sports Network:

Can anyone imagine a lineup with both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in it? Apparently the New York Yankees can, because sources with ties to the Miami Marlins say the Yankees were one of the teams to check in regarding the status of Stanton, the great slugger whose mega contract is quite likely too big for the Miami franchise. While Stanton’s $325-million, 13-year contract – there’s $295 million to go even after this season – fits the Yankees better than anyone else, like just about any team to have any interest, they’d surely want the baseball’s richest contract paid down to some degree.

Via CBS Sports:

It’s late July and the MLB trade rumor mill is churning. After a report emerged the Yankees were looking into Rangers ace Yu Darvish, the next whisper blew that potential acquisition out of the water.

Both of these acquistions look like long shots to be fair, but the Bronx Bombers do have the farm system and money to go after these players if they truly believe they can make a push for a World Series run this year.

Also, who wouldn’t love to see Stanton and Judge hitting back-to-back in a lineup?

Well, maybe the Red Sox…