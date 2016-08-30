Daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner hits back at Scott Walker’s attempt to make Donald Trump a Bucks fan
Wisconsin governor Scott Walker is a big Milwaukee Bucks fans — so much so that he effectively transferred $250 million from the University of Wisconsin to the Bucks.
The governor’s favorite team is in the NBA Playoffs, currently holding a 2-1 series lead in their first-round matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Milwaukee blew out the Raptors, 104-77, in Thursday’s Game 3 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, led by 29 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Walker is not only excited about the Bucks, but is also a Donald Trump fan. So he made this hat and jersey for Trump.
Since the @Bucks are in the #NBAPlayoffs tonight, we made a special hat to give to the @POTUS. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/qMNvFXsb4G
— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 18, 2017
However, the Bucks are ironically the NBA team that least emblemizes Trump’s America. Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wesley Edens, was quick to point out the irony.
Only speak for myself, but unequivocally no. Of the personal belief that the Bucks, like America, are already great. https://t.co/HQSdkC0x1R
— Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) April 18, 2017
I find it difficult to support an administration that would've barred one of our own players from entering the country if it had its way. https://t.co/HQSdkC0x1R
— Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) April 18, 2017
Edens is referring to star Bucks center Thon Maker, who is a refugee from South Sudan. Since Maker is from one of the six countries in Trump’s travel ban, he would not have been allowed back in the country after the team’s games in Toronto under Trump’s ban, which is currently being blocked by the courts.
It’s not just Maker. The team’s most recognizable star, Antetokounmpo, is from Greece but of Nigerian descent. He has spoken in support of migrants to Europe from North African countries, whom Trump has degraded with lies and made-up terrorist attacks.
“I want to tell them (refugees) that if they believe in their dreams and they want to achieve them, they should never stop. Many obstacles will come their way, but they will have to continue to struggle,” Giannis told Euronews.
The Bucks have refused to stay in Trump hotels this year and one team owner, Marc Lasry, is a Democratic donor. Jabari Parker said he was “proud” that the Bucks aren’t staying in Trump hotels. And coach Jason Kidd hasn’t spoken about Donald Trump, but he was one of the largest Hillary Clinton donors in all of sports.
Walker might want to make the Bucks Trump’s NBA team, but if the team has any say, that’s not happening.
