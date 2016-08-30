Daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner hits back at Scott Walker’s attempt to make Donald Trump a Bucks fan

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By Kevin Trahan  |  Last updated 4/21/17

Some members of the Bucks aren't exactly vibing with the Wisconsin governor... or the President. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin governor Scott Walker is a big Milwaukee Bucks fans — so much so that he effectively transferred $250 million from the University of Wisconsin to the Bucks.

The governor’s favorite team is in the NBA Playoffs, currently holding a 2-1 series lead in their first-round matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Milwaukee blew out the Raptors, 104-77, in Thursday’s Game 3 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, led by 29 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Walker is not only excited about the Bucks, but is also a Donald Trump fan. So he made this hat and jersey for Trump.

However, the Bucks are ironically the NBA team that least emblemizes Trump’s America. Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wesley Edens, was quick to point out the irony.

Edens is referring to star Bucks center Thon Maker, who is a refugee from South Sudan. Since Maker is from one of the six countries in Trump’s travel ban, he would not have been allowed back in the country after the team’s games in Toronto under Trump’s ban, which is currently being blocked by the courts.

It’s not just Maker. The team’s most recognizable star, Antetokounmpo, is from Greece but of Nigerian descent. He has spoken in support of migrants to Europe from North African countries, whom Trump has degraded with lies and made-up terrorist attacks.

“I want to tell them (refugees) that if they believe in their dreams and they want to achieve them, they should never stop. Many obstacles will come their way, but they will have to continue to struggle,” Giannis told Euronews.

The Bucks have refused to stay in Trump hotels this year and one team owner, Marc Lasry, is a Democratic donor. Jabari Parker said he was “proud” that the Bucks aren’t staying in Trump hotels. And coach Jason Kidd hasn’t spoken about Donald Trump, but he was one of the largest Hillary Clinton donors in all of sports.

Walker might want to make the Bucks Trump’s NBA team, but if the team has any say, that’s not happening.

This article first appeared on The Comeback and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Donald TrumpGiannis AntetokounmpoThon Maker
TEAMS: Milwaukee BucksToronto Raptors
MORE FROM YARDBARKER:
QUIZ: Name every first-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Bucks since 1979
Posted August 30, 2016  |  Total tries: 845  |  Average Score: 5.4 out of 33  (16%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The Milwaukee Bucks famously drafted Lew Alcindor first overall in 1969 which, along with the tireless work of Oscar Robertson, led to a NBA championship in 1971. The team also drafted the rights to Julius Erving - but Dr. J opted for the ABA and never played for the team. However, in 1979, the Bucks made a great pick at 5th overall and drafted a player that would make them perennial contenders for the next decade. Can you name the player they took in 1979 and every other first-round pick since?

Clue: Year - draft number

Score:
0/33
Time:
8:00
1979 - 5
Sidney Moncrief
1981 - 21
Alton Lister
1982 - 20
Paul Pressey
1983 - 18
Randy Breuer
1984 - 21
Kenny Fields
1985 - 22
Jerry Reynolds
1986 - 22
Scott Skiles
1988 - 13
Jeff Grayer
1990 - 16
Terry Mills
1991 - 18
Kevin Brooks
1992 - 8
Todd Day
1992 - 23
Lee Mayberry
1993 - 8
Vin Baker
1994 - 1
Glenn Robinson
1994 - 18
Eric Mobley
1995 - 11
Gary Trent
1996 - 4
Stephon Marbury
1998 - 9
Dirk Nowitzki
1998 - 19
Pat Garrity
2000 - 15
Jason Collier
2002 - 13
Marcus Haislip
2003 - 8
T.J. Ford
2005 - 1
Andrew Bogut
2007 - 6
Yi Jianlian
2008 - 8
Joe Alexander
2009 - 10
Brandon Jennings
2010 - 15
Larry Sanders
2011 - 10
Jimmer Fredette
2012 - 14
John Henson
2013 - 15
Giannis Antetokounmpo
2014 - 2
Jabari Parker
2015 - 17
Rashad Vaughn
2016 - 10
Thon Maker
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

Reports: Aaron Hernandez feared being outed as gay

Shocker: Celtics bench Amir Johnson in favor of Gerald Green

A’s to announce new ballpark in Oakland this year

Madison Bumgarner expected to miss 6-8 weeks after dirt bike accident

Raiders want to know Marshawn Lynch’s plans before the draft

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Nashville Predators (and their mascot) troll ESPN for picking against them in the first round

Nate Robinson calls for Bulls to sign him in wake of Rajon Rondo injury

Good luck trying to find one of those awesome Wizards patriotic home playoff uniforms

Magic reportedly interested in Cavs GM David Griffin

Report: Patriots, Saints may not agree on Butler price

Jaguars GM: No decision made on Blake Bortles’ contract option

MORE STORIES >>

The 'It's not good to play the King' quiz

Best of Yardbarker: David Fizdale and the Grizzlies won't go down quietly

Three Up, Three Down: Home run hitters are heating up

The 'Even the Browns can't mess this one up' quiz

25 times Mother Nature disrupted sports

In some ways, Dan Rooney was just another NFL owner

Box Score 4/20: When Westbrook isn't enough

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The '♫Happy Birthday Simpsons. Simpsons, it's your birthday♫' quiz

White House championship visits over the years

Biggest needs in the draft for every NFL team

Box Score 4/19: On this date things got wild in the Palace

MORE STORIES >>
NBA News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

The 'It's not good to play the King' quiz

Three Up, Three Down: Home run hitters are heating up

The 'Even the Browns can't mess this one up' quiz

In some ways, Dan Rooney was just another NFL owner

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The '♫Happy Birthday Simpsons. Simpsons, it's your birthday♫' quiz

NBA Referee Hotline Bling: David Fizdale calls B.S.

Kris Bryant can become the next Derek Jeter — and more

The 'Baseball has been very, very good to its players' quiz

NHL youth movement: How the 2016-17 rookie class fared

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)