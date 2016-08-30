Daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner hits back at Scott Walker’s attempt to make Donald Trump a Bucks fan

Some members of the Bucks aren't exactly vibing with the Wisconsin governor... or the President.

Wisconsin governor Scott Walker is a big Milwaukee Bucks fans — so much so that he effectively transferred $250 million from the University of Wisconsin to the Bucks.

The governor’s favorite team is in the NBA Playoffs, currently holding a 2-1 series lead in their first-round matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Milwaukee blew out the Raptors, 104-77, in Thursday’s Game 3 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, led by 29 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Walker is not only excited about the Bucks, but is also a Donald Trump fan. So he made this hat and jersey for Trump.