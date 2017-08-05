Draymond Green: Porzingis lied about Twitter hack

By Darryn Albert  |  Last updated 5/8/17

Not everyone believes Kristaps Porzingis' story about his Clippers tweet. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to personal experience, Draymond Green has his doubts that Kristaps Porzingis’ Twitter account was actually hacked.

In an episode of his “Dray Day” podcast on UNINTERRUPTED that was released Monday, Green said he didn’t buy the Knicks big man’s excuse.

“Kristaps, you lyin’ bro,” said Green, per SB Nation’s James Dator. “You weren’t hacked. Maybe you was drunk and, you know, your true feelings came out, and you tweeted your true feelings. But you weren’t hacked, my man. Trust me. I had a worse episode than you just did on social media and the first thing I said was ‘Aww man, I was hacked.’ It’s the first thing you think of.”

Porzingis caused a stir over the weekend by sending a tweet about a certain Western Conference team before quickly deleting it and playing the “I got hacked” card. But Green, whose own social media gaffe last summer was indeed much worse, can smell something fishy here, and he would know.

PLAYERS: Kristaps PorzingisDraymond Green
TEAMS: New York KnicksGolden State Warriors
