Dwight Howard says he was told by Lakers to stay away from Kareem

Originally posted on Larry Brown Sports  |  By Larry Brown  |  Last updated 5/19/17

Apr 2, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) reacts in the second quarter against Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Nets win 91-82.  Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard isn’t too happy about being bad-mouthed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and has defended himself.

On Thursday, Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward posted a quote on Instagram that came from an interview he did with Kareem. The quote showed Abdul-Jabbar being critical of Howard’s work ethic.

Here’s the full quote.

“Well, Dwight Howard didn’t want to do any work,” Kareem told Lakers Nation. “Andrew Bynum did not want to do a lot of work, but Andrew was kind of getting the hang of it. I don’t think Andrew was that interested in playing basketball.

“Dwight Howard, I’m not going to say anything about him because I really don’t understand what his thing was.”

Howard apparently has an explanation for why he didn’t work with Kareem. He responded to Ward on Instagram and implied that the Lakers didn’t want him working with the Hall of Famer.

Here’s text of the response, via Sports Grid:

DWIGHTHOWARD@RYANWARDLA I KNOW IT’S HIS WORDS. BUT YOU COULD HAVE CHECKED BOTH SOURCES BEFORE REPORTING IT. I UNDERSTAND YOUR DOING YOUR JOB. DUDE DON’T HAVE TO LIE THO. AS SOON AS I WAS TRADED TO LAKERS. FIRST PERSON I SAT WITH WAS DUDE. WANTING TO WORK OUT. GO LOOK BACK AT MY POST. I POSTED A PIC WITH HIM AND MYSELF AT A HOTEL. BUT IF A TEAM SAYS STAY AWAY. I DID WHAT U WAS ASKED.

Howard’s explanation seems to make some sense. Here’s the Twitter photo he referenced of the two together in 2012:

Maybe Howard was giving Abdul-Jabbar wishy-washy answers as to why he couldn’t workout with the all-time great center, which could have led Kareem to say he wasn’t sure what Dwight’s deal was. Either way, Kareem isn’t the first person to have some issues with Dwight, as Howard recently struggled to get along with James Harden in Houston.

This article first appeared on Larry Brown Sports and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Dwight Howard
TEAMS: Atlanta Hawks
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

JR Smith hits ridiculous circus shot, sticks dagger in Celtics

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas forced from game with hip injury

Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia both questionable for Game 3

Celtics rookie: ‘There’s bigger threats in my neighborhood than LeBron James’

Former Lions All-Pro LB Wayne Walker passes away at 80

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

LeBron James still can’t sleep despite winning it all for Cleveland in 2016

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar openly questions Dwight Howard’s work ethic

Giancarlo Stanton says struggling Marlins have his frustration level at ‘highest ever’

Wizards G Bradley Beal: The Cavaliers didn’t want to play us

Company claims LaVar Ball and Big Baller Brand stole its name

Serge Ibaka re-signing with Raptors is basically a done deal

MORE STORIES >>

Best of Yardbarker: Gregg Popovich doesn't mince words

The 'Happy birthday to two of the NBA's all-time antagonists' quiz

The shortstop evolution continues to raise the ceiling

Three Up, Three Down: Astros dominate in every category

Box Score 5/19: Heartbreak in OT

Sports & Politics Intersect: NBA power players continue to speak against Trump

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Rookies are running back to prominence' quiz

Gisele brings focus on Brady’s late career back to head injuries

Where did it all go wrong for the NBA second-round losers?

Box Score 5/18: A night of blowouts

MORE STORIES >>
Hawks News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Best of Yardbarker: Gregg Popovich doesn't mince words

The 'Happy birthday to two of the NBA's all-time antagonists' quiz

The shortstop evolution continues to raise the ceiling

Three Up, Three Down: Astros dominate in every category

Sports & Politics Intersect: NBA power players continue to speak against Trump

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Rookies are running back to prominence' quiz

Gisele brings focus on Brady’s late career back to head injuries

Where did it all go wrong for the NBA second-round losers?

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)