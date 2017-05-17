Kevin Durant downplays controversial LaMarcus Aldridge play

Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates after a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter in game two of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs.

Durant was asked for his thoughts on the play after the game, and he gave Aldridge the benefit of the doubt.

“Bigs are not used to being out on the perimeter and guarding guys on the perimeter, so their whole thing is to kind of give you space,” Durant explained. “So when you pull up, they just contest. That’s part of the game. It’s been happening forever, since I’ve been in the league. I think sometimes bigs just try to contest and sometimes that stuff can happen, but it’s not on purpose at all.”

Of course, the play was very similar to the one where Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia injured Kawhi Leonard’s ankle (watch it here) during Game 1. Popovich unloaded on Pachulia and said the play was dangerous even if not intentional, so it will be interesting to see how he feels about his own player being on the other end.

Fortunately, Durant avoided an injury.