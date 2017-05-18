Kyrie Irving talks about possibility of retiring early

When you think about how long Kyrie Irving has been playing in the NBA, it’s almost impossible to believe the Cleveland Cavaliers star only recently turned 25. Since he was drafted at age 19, Irving could conceivably play 15 seasons in the NBA before his 35th birthday.

But will he?

In a recent appearance the “Road Trippin'” podcast with Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, Irving joked about how a friend of his says he should pull a Lauryn Hill. For those who are unfamiliar with her, Hill is an R&B singer who seemingly disappeared at the height of her music career.