Los Angeles Lakers post-draft lottery assessment

Despite suffering yet another losing season the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans could be heard screaming for joy during Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery. The basketball gods blessed the Lakers by delivering them the second overall pick for the third straight year! What makes this even more special is the fact that it also allows the Lakers to keep their first round pick in 2019 as well. Magic Johnson threw on a smile and told the world that the Lakers are going to be back on top whether they kept the pick or not. However, even the Magic man admitted how vital this pick would be to the Lakers’ success. Here I will discuss who the Lakers’ should pick in this year’s draft as well as their chances in free agency. Ball is Life

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers have been linked to each other since the beginning of the season but LaVar Ball will tell you that he knew Lonzo would be a Laker when he was a baby. Sure the Lakers will work out Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, and De’Aaron Fox but Lonzo is the clear frontrunner to don the purple and gold. Lonzo is a Los Angeles native, was a star at UCLA, and his play resembles that of one Earvin “Magic” Johnson. You can’t script a better story for both Lonzo and the Lakers. Putting fate aside, Lonzo is actually a great fit for this Lakers team and could be the player that accelerates the development of the team’s young core. Blessed with the ability to make those around him better, Lonzo would make the game so much easier for D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, and Brandon Ingram. The main concern I keep hearing is whether Lonzo and Russell can coexist together in the backcourt. Both players have a reputation for being below average defenders and could have a tough time guarding the elite guards of today’s NBA. However, I believe the concerns about Lonzo’s defensive deficiencies are overblown because of one poor showing against Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox. Lonzo has all of the tools to be an elite defender and possesses fantastic timing and anticipation at that end of the floor. I think if Lonzo is able to improve his strength and quickness he could wind up being a lockdown defensive player. People forget that Klay Thompson was known as a poor defender in college but is now one of the premier defensive players in the NBA! Long Live the Lakers