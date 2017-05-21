Los Angeles Lakers post-draft lottery assessment

Originally posted on isportsweb.com
By Ravi Krishnaswamy  |  Last updated 5/21/17

Despite suffering yet another losing season the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans could be heard screaming for joy during Tuesday night’s NBA draft lottery.  The basketball gods blessed the Lakers by delivering them the second overall pick for the third straight year!  What makes this even more special is the fact that it also allows the Lakers to keep their first round pick in 2019 as well.  Magic Johnson threw on a smile and told the world that the Lakers are going to be back on top whether they kept the pick or not.  However, even the Magic man admitted how vital this pick would be to the Lakers’ success.  Here I will discuss who the Lakers’ should pick in this year’s draft as well as their chances in free agency.

Ball is Life 

Lonzo Ball and the Lakers have been linked to each other since the beginning of the season but LaVar Ball will tell you that he knew Lonzo would be a Laker when he was a baby.  Sure the Lakers will work out Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, and De’Aaron Fox but Lonzo is the clear frontrunner to don the purple and gold.  Lonzo is a Los Angeles native, was a star at UCLA, and his play resembles that of one Earvin “Magic” Johnson.  You can’t script a better story for both Lonzo and the Lakers.  Putting fate aside, Lonzo is actually a great fit for this Lakers team and could be the player that accelerates the development of the team’s young core.  Blessed with the ability to make those around him better, Lonzo would make the game so much easier for D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, and Brandon Ingram. The main concern I keep hearing is whether Lonzo and Russell can coexist together in the backcourt.  Both players have a reputation for being below average defenders and could have a tough time guarding the elite guards of today’s NBA.  However, I believe the concerns about Lonzo’s defensive deficiencies are overblown because of one poor showing against Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox.  Lonzo has all of the tools to be an elite defender and possesses fantastic timing and anticipation at that end of the floor.  I think if Lonzo is able to improve his strength and quickness he could wind up being a lockdown defensive player.  People forget that Klay Thompson was known as a poor defender in college but is now one of the premier defensive players in the NBA!

Long Live the Lakers 

It has been a long and unhealthy past four seasons for Lakers fans.  Every year many of them rooted for the team they love to lose games just so they could have a better chance of keeping their draft pick.  I’m here to tell Lakers fans “not anymore.”  The Lakers will have used all of their draft picks to secure a potential star at EVERY position.  I haven’t even mentioned the fact that Indiana Pacers’ superstar Paul George will be waiting in the wings for the summer of 2018.  Reportedly “hell-bent” on joining his hometown Lakers, George could be the established star the Lakers need to put their franchise over the top.  Next season should be one of celebration for Lakers fans because they have NOTHING to be concerned about!  The front office is restructured, they have the right coach, are loaded with young talent, and most importantly there is no draft pick to tank for!  All Lakers fans have to do is sit back and enjoy their favorite team compete every single night.  There aren’t many franchises or fanbases that can say that.

This article first appeared on isportsweb.com and was syndicated with permission.

PLAYERS: Magic JohnsonLonzo BallPaul George
TEAMS: Los Angeles LakersIndiana PacersUCLA Bruins
MORE FROM YARDBARKER

McGregor calls out Mayweather, challenges him to sign deal

Kawhi Leonard ‘likely’ will not play in Game 4

Report: Porzingis, Jackson at odds over direction of Knicks

LeBron on Isaiah Thomas injury: 'We hate that Isaiah got hurt'

NFL scout 'taken aback' by Hackenberg's horrible tape

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
 GET THE DAILY NEWSLETTER:

Broncos reporter expects Siemian to win starting job

Eastern Conference Finals ticket prices plummet after Isaiah Thomas ruled out

Driver suffers multiple fractures in brutal crash during Indy 500 qualifying

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson puts team on blast

Pirates give away a bobblehead of broadcaster Bob Walk falling out of his chair

Spurs’ Danny Green has interesting take on decision to sit Kawhi Leonard

MORE STORIES >>

Best of Yardbarker: Gregg Popovich doesn't mince words

The 'Happy birthday to two of the NBA's all-time antagonists' quiz

The shortstop evolution continues to raise the ceiling

Three Up, Three Down: Astros dominate in every category

Box Score 5/19: Heartbreak in OT

Sports & Politics Intersect: NBA power players continue to speak against Trump

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Rookies are running back to prominence' quiz

Gisele brings focus on Brady’s late career back to head injuries

Where did it all go wrong for the NBA second-round losers?

Box Score 5/18: A night of blowouts

MORE STORIES >>
NBA News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!

By clicking "Sign Me Up", you have read and agreed to the Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. You can opt out at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.
the YARDBARKER app
Get it now!
Ios_download En_app_rgb_wo_45
BEST OF YARDBARKER

Best of Yardbarker: Gregg Popovich doesn't mince words

The 'Happy birthday to two of the NBA's all-time antagonists' quiz

The shortstop evolution continues to raise the ceiling

Three Up, Three Down: Astros dominate in every category

Sports & Politics Intersect: NBA power players continue to speak against Trump

Why wait? Our too soon Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals preview

The 10 best sports docs available for streaming

The 'Rookies are running back to prominence' quiz

Gisele brings focus on Brady’s late career back to head injuries

Where did it all go wrong for the NBA second-round losers?

MORE BEST OF YARDBARKER >>
Today's Best Stuff
For Publishers
Company Info
Help
Follow Yardbarker
© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)