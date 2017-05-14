Los Angeles Lakers pre-draft lottery assessment

By Ravi Krishnaswamy | Last updated 5/14/17
The fate of the Los Angeles Lakers will be decided in a big way on Tuesday, May 16 when the NBA draft lottery is set to take place. The Lakers’ front office will once again be holding their collective breath as the organization faces the possibility of losing their lottery selection to the Philadelphia 76ers. If the Lakers are able to hold on to their lottery selection the franchise could rebound next season in a big way. However, if the team loses the pick Lakers fans shouldn’t be so quick to despair. They may not have their top three selection but they still possess the 28th pick as part of the Lou Williams trade. Here I will discuss who the team could look to target with that 28th pick and why I trust the Lakers front office.
Biggest Need
The Lakers desperately need help on the defensive side of the ball after ranking as one of the worst defenses in the league during the 2016-17 season. That help is most likely to come in the form of a defensive minded wing or an intimidating big man. I believe the best wings of this draft will likely be gone by the time the Lakers pick but there should be many tantalizing center prospects available. At the 2017 NBA draft combine there were many center prospects who measured off the charts! One name that really stood out was UCLA’s Ike Anigbogu who stands at 6″10, weighs 252 lbs, and has a monstrous 7″6 wingspan. The scariest part about Anigbogu’s frame is that his body fat percentage was close to 5%! If Anigbogu is gone by the time the Lakers pick there are still two other freakish big men. Texas’ Jarrett Allen stands at 6″11 with a 7″5 wingspan and Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo stands at 6″10 with a 7″3 wingspan. All three of these prospects have the potential to be a game-changer for the Lakers on the defensive end and would be a quality insurance policy for Tarik Black who is set to be a free agent next summer.
Magic Johnson’s Leadership
When Magic Johnson re-joined the Lakers mid-season as their new president of basketball operations I was initially skeptical of how he might perform. Magic has never been afraid to voice his opinions about the franchise and has previously admitted that he can get quite emotional when it comes to his Lakers. As a result many Lakers fans are afraid that Magic might trade some of their promising young talent to acquire a superstar like Paul George or Demarcus Cousins. In my opinion Magic put those rumors to bed at the NBA draft combine where in an interview he stated his intention to save cap space for the summer of 2018. Those comments are a strong indication that Magic intends to keep developing the young core while looking to sign a big name free agent next summer. Whether the Lakers lose or keep the pick Tuesday night Lakers’ fans should continue to trust in both Magic and new general manager Rob Pelinka. Both have stated that they are not building the roster around any particular player but around head coach Luke Walton. With Magic, Pelinka, and Walton working together Lakers fans can trust that whoever they select in this year’s draft will be the right fit for the organization.
TEAMS: Los Angeles Lakers, UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns
|
|
NBA News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)