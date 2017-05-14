Los Angeles Lakers pre-draft lottery assessment

The fate of the Los Angeles Lakers will be decided in a big way on Tuesday, May 16 when the NBA draft lottery is set to take place. The Lakers’ front office will once again be holding their collective breath as the organization faces the possibility of losing their lottery selection to the Philadelphia 76ers. If the Lakers are able to hold on to their lottery selection the franchise could rebound next season in a big way. However, if the team loses the pick Lakers fans shouldn’t be so quick to despair. They may not have their top three selection but they still possess the 28th pick as part of the Lou Williams trade. Here I will discuss who the team could look to target with that 28th pick and why I trust the Lakers front office. Biggest Need

The Lakers desperately need help on the defensive side of the ball after ranking as one of the worst defenses in the league during the 2016-17 season. That help is most likely to come in the form of a defensive minded wing or an intimidating big man. I believe the best wings of this draft will likely be gone by the time the Lakers pick but there should be many tantalizing center prospects available. At the 2017 NBA draft combine there were many center prospects who measured off the charts! One name that really stood out was UCLA’s Ike Anigbogu who stands at 6″10, weighs 252 lbs, and has a monstrous 7″6 wingspan. The scariest part about Anigbogu’s frame is that his body fat percentage was close to 5%! If Anigbogu is gone by the time the Lakers pick there are still two other freakish big men. Texas’ Jarrett Allen stands at 6″11 with a 7″5 wingspan and Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo stands at 6″10 with a 7″3 wingspan. All three of these prospects have the potential to be a game-changer for the Lakers on the defensive end and would be a quality insurance policy for Tarik Black who is set to be a free agent next summer. Magic Johnson’s Leadership