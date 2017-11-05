Magic Johnson says Lakers will be players in next year’s free agency

Originally posted on The Sports Daily  |  By Marcelo Villa  |  Last updated 5/11/17

Feb 24, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson watches action against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.  Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is a winning basketball team.

That has been the approach of Los Angeles Lakers head honcho Magic Johnson who, in an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Draft Combine coverage Thursday, said the Lakers plan to be players in next year’s free agency, not this year’s.

This is the right approach for the Lakers, who have several talented, young prospects on their roster and potentially multiple first-round picks if the lottery goes their way, not to mention a good amount of cap space. Johnson aims to build up the roster gradually, which has been successful for so many teams nowadays.


