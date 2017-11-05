Magic Johnson says Lakers will be players in next year’s free agency

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is a winning basketball team.
That has been the approach of Los Angeles Lakers head honcho Magic Johnson who, in an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Draft Combine coverage Thursday, said the Lakers plan to be players in next year’s free agency, not this year’s.
Magic Johnson says that the Lakers will be bigger players in next year's free agency than they would be in this year's. (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/j3qe0SEoWh
— Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) May 11, 2017
This is the right approach for the Lakers, who have several talented, young prospects on their roster and potentially multiple first-round picks if the lottery goes their way, not to mention a good amount of cap space. Johnson aims to build up the roster gradually, which has been successful for so many teams nowadays.
