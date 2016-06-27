NBA’s Twitter blasted for saying Amy Schumer sat with “a fan” (it was Dave Chappelle)

Originally posted on The Comeback  |  By Andrew Bucholtz  |  Last updated 5/21/17

Really? Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

It appears that the NBA’s social media account has forgotten about Dave Chappelle. Chappelle was sitting with fellow comedian Amy Schumer at Game Three of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics series in Cleveland Wednesday, and the @NBA Twitter account sent this photo as a result:

That led to plenty of criticism for not mentioning Chappelle:

It should be noted that most others who posted this mentioned Chappelle as well:

Schumer is notable too, of course, and she does have a history of co-starring with the Cavs’ LeBron James. But mentioning her and not Chappelle feels a bit flawed. That may have been a bit of a miss by the NBA’s Twitter account. At least they didn’t attribute Chappelle as Rick James.

QUIZ: Name every player on the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers Finals-winning team
Posted June 27, 2016  |  Total tries: 8803  |  Average Score: 8.9 out of 15  (59%)  |  Feedback?  |  More Quizzes!

The Cavaliers brought the city of Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years after a historic comeback over the Golden State Warriors. Can you name the 15 players on that championship Cavs roster?

Score:
0/15
Time:
3:00
PG
Kyrie Irving
SF
LeBron James
C
Channing Frye
C
Timofey Mozgov
PF
Kevin Love
SG
Iman Shumpert
PG
Mo Williams
SF
Richard Jefferson
SF
James Jones
PG
Matthew Dellavedova
SG
J.R. Smith
C
Sasha Kaun
PF
Tristan Thompson
PG
Jordan McRae
SF
Dahntay Jones
Kawhi Leonard ‘likely’ will not play in Game 4

Report: Porzingis, Jackson at odds over direction of Knicks

LeBron on Isaiah Thomas injury: 'We hate that Isaiah got hurt'

NFL scout 'taken aback' by Hackenberg's horrible tape

Broncos reporter expects Siemian to win starting job

Eastern Conference Finals ticket prices plummet after Isaiah Thomas ruled out

