NBA’s Twitter blasted for saying Amy Schumer sat with “a fan” (it was Dave Chappelle)

It appears that the NBA’s social media account has forgotten about Dave Chappelle. Chappelle was sitting with fellow comedian Amy Schumer at Game Three of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics series in Cleveland Wednesday, and the @NBA Twitter account sent this photo as a result:
Amy and a fan on @NBAonTNT. #NBAGIF pic.twitter.com/sE46mCy0bS
— NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2017
That led to plenty of criticism for not mentioning Chappelle:
@NBA @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/3MZVhnTFrU— 👽Rob Perez👽 (@World_Wide_Wob) May 22, 2017
@NBA @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/cnN3jPB8kd
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 22, 2017
@NBA @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/PKE5dTQIn2
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) May 22, 2017
@NBA @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Jr1DYw2UIA
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 22, 2017
It should be noted that most others who posted this mentioned Chappelle as well:
Amy Schumer & Dave Chappelle behind the Cavs bench pic.twitter.com/dxAWqBKZoS
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 22, 2017
Silver lining: Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer are at the Q pic.twitter.com/CT4HFgvde6
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 22, 2017
Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle: "Sit down Shump, we tryna watch LeBron!" pic.twitter.com/arTT0b5yC5
— Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 22, 2017
If you ever bet a friend that Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle would never sit together behind the Cavs' ECF bench, it's time to pay up. pic.twitter.com/l2HUCaqFTg
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 22, 2017
Schumer is notable too, of course, and she does have a history of co-starring with the Cavs’ LeBron James. But mentioning her and not Chappelle feels a bit flawed. That may have been a bit of a miss by the NBA’s Twitter account. At least they didn’t attribute Chappelle as Rick James.
The Cavaliers brought the city of Cleveland its first sports championship in 52 years after a historic comeback over the Golden State Warriors. Can you name the 15 players on that championship Cavs roster?
0/15
3:00
|
|
NBA News
Delivered to your inbox
You'll also receive Yardbarker's daily Top 10, featuring the best sports stories from around the web. Customize your newsletter to get articles on your favorite sports and teams. And the best part? It's free!
|
|Best of Yardbarker
|NFL News
|MLB News
|NBA News
|NHL News
|
Today's Best Stuff
|
For Publishers
|
Company Info
|
Help
|
Follow Yardbarker
|© 2017 Yardbarker, Inc. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. (What's New?)